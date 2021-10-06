HUNTERTOWN —With all of the offensive pressure North Side applied, it looked as though East Noble might escape the first half of Wednesday’s Class 3A soccer match trailing by only one goal.
A defensive play gave the Legends the boost they were looking for as two attackers worked it back and forth and scored to double the lead with 4:44 to go in the half. North Side put in one more in the final minute of the half to go up three at the break, and went on a 4-1 victory over the Knights.
The Legends will return Saturday to face Northrop in the title match. The Bruins defeated Snider 4-2 in Wednesday’s first semifinal match.
East Noble’s Josue Salazar made it 3-1 eight minutes into the second half, pounding home the ball after it had escaped North Side’s keeper.
The Knights spent more time in North’s end of the field in the second half, but had trouble generating good scoring chances against the Legends’ quickness and skill.
North Side sealed it with 14:16 to go on another defensive takeaway. The goal was on a rebound of a shot that hit the post.
The Legends scored the first goal of the night at the 29:50 mark of the first half, on a cross from the right side that was knocked in by a player crashing on the left.
There were two near misses. East Noble keeper John Housholder made leaping left-handed save to knock a shot over the bar. Another shot by the Legends went post to post and then out.
East Noble finished the season 2-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.