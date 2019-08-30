BUTLER — Central Noble dropped the first set, but roared back to take the next two against Eastside Thursday.
The Blazers took a big early lead in the fourth game, but the Cougars clawed their way back to win, taking the Northeast Corner Conference match 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23.
Central Noble improved to 3-1 in all matches. Eastside is 0-3.
The teams will be right back at it Saturday as they are in the same pool at the Westview Invitational at Emma.
“What really changed for us was our hitters being smart and finding places to put the ball,” said Cougar head coach Laura Scott of the fourth-set rally. “Our hitters worked really hard to find open spots on the floor.”
"This one hurts a little bit because I really felt like we could put ourselves in a position to win," said Eastside coach Kent Mitchell.
"We came out strong the first (set), then it felt like the wheels fell off the bus the second and third.
"We had that lead in the fourth, and we just couldn't sustain it," he said.
"I told the team, 'This one should sting a little, but it shouldn't keep you up. It's a learning process.'
"I've been training with them for 5-6 weeks. With that, I think we're a little bit ahead of schedule," Mitchell stated. "We're doing some really nice things."
The Cougars got 12 kills from Sam Brumbaug. Emma Marker served five aces. Bridgette Gray and Kylie Urso had two aces apiece.
Urso recorded 15 digs. Lydia Andrews had 13 and Brumbaugh added 12. Jenica Berkes recorded 18 assists.
Gray and Marker had two blocks each.
Eastside got 16 kills from Mataya Bireley and 10 from Eleanor Neumann.
Jessi Gerke and Skyelar Kessler had 19 assists each.
Paige Franz led the Blazers with 42 digs. Neumann had 15 digs and Bireley added 12. Neumann contributed one block.
The Cougars won the reserve match 25-23, 25-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.