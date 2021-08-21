Boys cross country in the News Sun area is always competitive and this season will be no different.
The top teams lost some of their top runners, but bring back the rest of their varsity lineup. The rest still have a few individuals who can give their teams a fighting chance at a top spot in their conference and sectional races.
Westview
The Warriors have some heavy hitters to replace at the top of their lineup, including the twins Spencer and Remington Carpenter, who were both state qualifiers. Spencer Carpenter made the state podium with a 20th-place finish.
As a team, Westview won Northeast Corner Conference and West Noble Sectional titles. It has the talent to repeat in both with runners like senior Anthony Sanchez and junior Lyndon Miller both returning. The duo finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at the sectional.
Other key returners include junior Kayden Moore, who placed 18th at the West Noble Sectional, and classmates Chad Hershberger. Adrian Miller. Christien Noward, Nick Bontrager, Quinten Yoder and Izaak Moore are also returning letterwinners.
Freshmen who were added to the mix this season are Cole Bontrager, Curtis Miller and Asher Kennedy.
East Noble
East Noble plans on having a successful 2021 season with a good group of returning runners on the roster. The Knights were a regional qualifying team in 2020 led by Wesley Potts and Kyler Corbin, who both graduated. East Noble placed fifth at last season’s West Noble Sectional.
The top returning runner for the Knights is Drew Sillaway, who was 21st at the West Noble Sectional. Ian Torres, Matt Pickering and Josh Prater are other key returners for East Noble. Also back is Kayden Fuller, who did not compete last season. His last season of competition was in 2019.
The newcomers expected to make an impact are Trey Warren, Kealan Fuller, Thomas Brinker and Mason Crager.
“The team is smaller, but has a good nucleus of returning runners to have a good season. Some of the freshmen will have to step up to help support the team for it to be successful this season as key members of last year’s team will be hard to replace,” said East Noble coach Mark Liepe, who is in his 33rd year as coach.
West Noble
The Chargers finished one spot ahead of EN at their home sectional and return a good chunk of their lineup this season.
The key lost to graduation was Isaac Flora, who finished seventh at the sectional.
West Noble does bring back junior Grant Flora, who was a semi-state qualifier last season. He finished 11th at the regional and fourth at the sectional.
The rest of the returning letterwinners are Isaac Campos, Isaac Silva and Logan Schuller. Evan Rodriguez, Andres Sandoval, River Bieberic, Devon Bartlett and Alonso Murrillo fill out the rest of the Charger roster.
“We should be an improved team. We were very young last year and our guys have a solid year of improvement. We have good talent and with some hard work our team can accomplish our goals,” West Noble coach Mike Flora said.
Lakeland
The Lakers hope to take a big step forward with all of their roster returning, including two regional qualifiers.
“We lost no one to graduation and have a strong group of juniors led by our lone senior. Our underclassmen are developing well and stand a chance to run in our top five,” Lakeland coach Guy Glick said.
The lone senior for the Lakers is Terence Blankenship. Juniors Zeke Wachtman and Konner Palmer both qualified for regionals last season. Wachtman was 25th at the West Noble Sectional.
The other juniors returning are Caden Hostetler, Christian Troyer and Ashton Stanley.
The underclassmen for Lakeland are sophomore Aiden Tuttle and freshmen Oliver Hofer, Landon Jaeger and Thomas Ferguson-Drake.
Churubusco
The Eagle boys plan on being a regional-qualifying team this season after just missing out last season. They will have to try and make up for the loss of semi-state qualifier Eli Lantz and regional qualifier Levi Skinner to graduation.
Churubusco does have a solid senior class returning, led by Ethan Krider, Ethan Palmer and Dylan Stroder. Juniors Aspy William, Wyatt Neireiter, Isaac Rinker, along with sophomore Evan Palmer are all returning letterwinners.
The key newcomers are Elijah Smith and Blaise Williams.
Central Noble
The Cougars won’t have enough runners to field a full team.
The top returner for Central Noble is senior Noah Shepherd. He’s joined by junior Hunter Wait and sophomore Arthur Armer.
