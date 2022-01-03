The holidays have come and gone, but don't think I wasn't out and about gobbling up all of the basketball I could. I was everywhere.
I got a ride down to Knightstown to see the Garrett girls with my new friend Evan Weaver, then stopped in Churubusco to see if the East Noble boys team were good enough to finally crack the top five. Finally, I ended 2021 in Albion to eat some Chick-fil-A and watch the Central Noble boys take on Westview.
Seeing all of this basketball allowed me to really nail down these power rankings. As for the rest of the season? Wait and see.
Here's a fresh batch of power rankings:
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Record: 14-1, 5-0 NECC
Last ranking: 1
The Railroaders looked mighty impressive over the last two weeks and won the holiday tournament at Warsaw. Unfortunately, Taylor Gerke went down with an injury, and I'm wishing her a speedy recovery.
Garrett, with or without Gerke, will be challenged this week with Fairfield coming to town tonight and trip to Central Noble on Friday. The Railroaders would have a clear path to the conference regular season title with a pair of wins.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 10-4, 5-1 NECC
Last ranking: 3
The Cougars had a light December schedule and went 4-1 during the month. The schedule the rest of the way is not so easy, starting with a haul to Bremen tonight.
No. 3 Angola
Record: 7-6, 4-2 NECC
Last ranking: 2
The Hornets have been off for quite some time. Their last game was a loss to Woodlan on Dec. 20. This week will be very important for Angola in preparation for the NECC Tournament next week. It's been a tournament that has been very good for the Hornets the last few years.
No. 4 Eastside
Record: 10-5, 4-2 NECC
Last ranking: 4
The Blazers had their six-game winning streak snapped by a very good Bellmont team. This week also features a couple of key contests for Eastside, including a matchup with rival DeKalb and the first of two games against Fairfield in a span of five days. The Blazers and Falcons also face each other when they open the conference tournament in Benton next Tuesday.
No. 5 Prairie Heights
Record: 8-6, 4-4 NECC
Last ranking: 5
The Panthers finished 2021 on a winning note with a very close win over a struggling Whitko squad. Heights nearly blew a 20-point halftime lead, but held on in the end. The Panthers could make some noise in the NECC Tournament, but they can't allow mistakes like they made against Whitko to happen.
Others considered: Lakeland, Fremont.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 9-0, 4-0 NECC
Last ranking: 1
The Cougars have had a few close calls since their win over Barr-Reeve. It was kind of expected. This team is learning how to close out games, though it may not be pretty every time. Once it learns how to bury teams and not let them back in a game, then Central Noble will be even more dangerous.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 10-0, 3-0 NECC
Last ranking: 2
The Blazers are still undefeated. Barely. If Owen Willard had longer fingers, then we would be talking about a one-loss Eastside team. The Blazers are entering the meat of their schedule and are going to be pushed every night.
No. 3 Fremont
Record: 5-2, 2-0 NECC
Last ranking: 4
Overall, the Eagles had a good holiday break. They beat a solid Woodlan squad, then came in second in the holiday tournament at North Central (Ohio). In the title game, Fremont lost to Onsted (Mich.), which is 7-0 and beaten all of its opponents by double digits.
No. 4 Westview
Record: 4-2, 3-1 NECC
Last ranking: 5
Mason Yoder is really good. That's all I have on the Warriors. The senior scored 31 in the loss to Central Noble. The kid knows how to get to his spot on the court and is a knock-down shooter.
No. 5 West Noble
Record: 4-4, 1-3 NECC
Last ranking: 3
The Chargers are on a three-game losing streak and clinging to the last spot in the rankings. All of their losses have been five points or less and they lost at the buzzer to Eastside. This team will figure it out.
Others considered: East Noble, DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.