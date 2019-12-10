Girls Basketball Cougars down LPC
ALBION — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Central Noble 42-30 on Tuesday. Taylor Gerke led the Panthers (5-5) with 17 points.
The Cougars (6-4) ended a losing streak at three games.
Chargers lose to RedHawks
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to a solid Goshen team 30-20 on Tuesday night.
Brynn Shoup-Hill led the RedHawks (9-2) with 15 points.
Lilly Mast had 11 points and Nichelle Phares scored four for the Chargers (4-5).
West Noble lost the junior varsity contest 25-21. Madison Yates had 11 points and Olivia Yates scored five for the Chargers.
West Noble won the C-team game 28-21. Emily Mawhorter paced the Chargers with seven points. Tara Gross and Sara Gross each had six points.
M.S. Basketball Charger boys edge CN in 7th grade action
LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 26-24 Tuesday.
The Chargers had 10 points from Drew Burns, nine from Jordan Eash and six points from Noah Eash.
Redick Zolman had 15 points to lead the Cougars.
Boys Basketball
Lakeland falls to Fairfield
BENTON — Lakeland lost to NECC rival Fairfield 33-30 Tuesday night.
The Lakers will host DeKalb Thursday.
