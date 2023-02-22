EMMA — Cole Mast switched to tennis when he entered Westview High School as a freshman. That commitment paid dividends by contributing a strong Warrior tennis program, and created a college opportunity for himself roughly four years later.
Mast signed with Grace College on Feb. 10.
“Grace has a very, very good tennis program,” Mast said. “It’ll be great to further my education and still play tennis.
“I got to practice. Get in better shape and get the repetitions to bring up my skill level. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Mast will join a Lancer program that won the last two National Christian College Athletic Association national championships.
“We’re getting a good quality, dedicated tennis player,” Grace men’s tennis coach Andy Lewis said. “Being a freshman, he will have all the opportunities to play for Grace College and represent the team well. Cole will be in an environment to see how good he can become.”
Mast called himself a baseball guy, and also played soccer. He caught on to tennis and took lessons in Fort Wayne from tennis professional Jon Bemisderfer.
Mast’s passion grew in tennis and he played in United States Tennis Association tournaments. He started thinking playing college tennis was a possibility this past fall.
This past fall season, Mast received his first varsity opportunity and joined forces with sophomore Mason Clark at No. 1 doubles. They went 15-9 together in a demanding position.
“It’s pretty cool to be a part of it,” Mast said. “To play with Isaiah (Hostetler) and Elijah (Hostetler) and hit a lot with them, it definitely made me a better player.”
Mast has two older sisters who attended Grace, Hannah and Hallie. Hallie Mast is currently a sophomore at the Winona Lake school and began to take on a starting role on the women’s tennis team this past fall.
The Lancer men were 18-12 last school year and are 14-2 this school year, including 8-0 in the Crossroads League. They won the Crossroads League Tournament during the fall portion of their schedule.
