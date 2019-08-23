PLYMOUTH — There’s always a chance for drama when East Noble and Plymouth meet up at The Rock Pile.
Friday night was no different when the Knights forced a fumble on the 2-yard line to stop the Rockies from taking the lead with five seconds left. East Noble won the contest 34-31 to begin its season on a high note.
“That’s why we want to play great teams every game,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said. “We want to schedule really good programs, because we know that experience of being in that situation is going to happen down the line and it’s going to help us win a conference or a sectional. We need that, and football is no fun if you don’t do that.”
Plymouth had 1:09 left on the clock and 65 yards in front them. A throw from the Joe Barron to Jake Reichard put the Rockie offense inside the 10-yard line. Then, Plymouth went to its workhorse in Kameron Vanlue, who ran for 160 yards on Friday. A couple of times but the Knights were able to stop him short of the goal line. On third down from the two with 11 seconds left, a couple East Noble defenders, Cole Schupbach and Trey Ritchie, burst through the line at the snap and forced a fumble, which was recovered by the Knights.
All that was left was for the offense to take a knee and seal the victory.
“Unbelievable. I think we dialed up a nice blitz in that situation, and I don’t know if (Plymouth) was overwhelmed at the point of attack or what happened. I think they may have had a high snap to throw off the timing,” Amstutz said. “To comeback from letting up a big play down to about the five, and they’re obviously in field goal range. In hindsight, with 11 seconds, maybe they should have kicked a field goal.”
The Knights’ defense came up huge when it needed to the most, because the Rockies amassed almost 500 yards of total offense and were up by 10 points at the half (24-14) and once more to start the fourth quarter at 31-21.
East Noble turned to its senior quarterback Bailey Parker and let him and the rest of the offense go to work in the fourth quarter. Parker instrumented two fourth-quarter drives that resulted in touchdowns. He finished with 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and he threw for 157 yards on 17 completions with one touchdown pass.
Parker found Hayden Jones in the end zone for a score with just over eight minutes left. Jones made an incredible catch with two Plymouth defenders draped all over him, drawing a defensive pass interference penalty in the process.
After the Knights’ defense held tough on the next possession, forcing a punt from the Rockies, Parker, Blaine Mallott and Jacob VanGorder found holes on the edge of the Plymouth defense and drove 90 yards in four minutes, capped off by a Parker score from the one-half-yard line.
It was a rough start for the Knights in the first half. Two turnovers turned into two scores by Rockies.
On the opening drive, the Rockies were helped by two defensive pass interference penalties that extended the possession. The Knights were able to force a field-goal attempt and blocked it. On the return, the Rockies forced a fumble keeping the East Noble defense on the field.
On the third play of the ensuing drive, Plymouth quarterback Barron found Reichard in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, the Knights were looking to tie or take the lead. Parker rolled to his left and threw the ball in the direction of two East Noble receivers, but Plymouth’s Dylan Gamble broke off his coverage and stepped in front of Parker’s pass.
The turnover set up a short field for the Rockies. Barron found Garrett Schrameyer on 44-yard pass before Vanlue punched it in to give the home team a double-digit lead heading into the locker room.
East Noble was able to tie the game up in the second quarter with two scores from Parker. The senior playcaller kept it on two separate occasions, scoring from 47 and 42 yards in the first half. He kept the ball on a read-option play both times and found a seam up the middle for long scores.
After the Knights’ defense forced a turnover on downs early in the third quarter, their offense worked their way down field. Mallott picked up 23 yards to put the offense in the Plymouth red zone. Parker rolled to right and found Gage Ernsberger in the corner of the end zone to cut the lead to 24-21 in favor of the Rockies. Ernsberger had 51 receiving yards on six receptions.
Plymouth responded on the first play of the fourth quarter with a long, lofting throw from Barron to Ivan Winkle over to Knight defenders.
East Noble finished with 451 yards of offense. Justin Marcellus had 57 yards on 13 carries. Jones led the receiving core with 91 yards on 11 catches.
Two of the last three games between the Rockies and Knights, the final score has been within three points, and both times came at The Rock Pile.
The Knights welcome in powerhouse Mishawaka next Friday. But for at least one night, they can celebrate a win over another quality opponent they may see down the road.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” Amstutz said. “Just a bunch of seniors that refused to quit and wanted to make plays and winning a big game. Just an epic high school football game.”
