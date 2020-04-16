KENDALLVILLE — Brooks Miller thought this baseball season could’ve been special. Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait a season to play again.
The good news for Miller is that the next time he takes the field for a game, it will be at the collegiate level. The East Noble senior outfielder committed to play for Ivy Tech in early January.
For Miller, it was all about the Ivy Tech coaching staff that made playing for the Titans an easy choice.
“First off, when I went down for my visit at Ivy Tech, coach (Lance) Hershberger really stood out. I think it was a great fit. His coaching staff was really good to me,” Miller said.
Miller has already been in touch with some of his future teammates and likes the group he’ll be joining next year.
“I think I’ll fit in well. We have a pretty big group chat with a bunch of guys going there right now, and we’re all staying in touch, talking and getting a good relationship with each other right now. I like all of the guys I’ve met so far,” Miller said.
He said he plans on majoring in two-year business or general studies. He wants to improve his game so he can sign with a four-year college after Ivy Tech. He said arm strength and exit velocity at the plate are two big areas he’s trying to improve.
“That’s what I plan on doing. That’s a big reason why I chose Ivy Tech. I looked at it like a stepping stone to get ready for a four-year school, rather than going to a four-year school and sitting out two years playing junior varsity,” Miller said.
The cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season due to COVID-19 was a big disappointment for Miller.
“It’s been tough. A lot of my teammates on the high school team are really disappointed. It sucks we can’t go out one last time together as seniors and have a season,” Miller said.
He had high hopes for this season. Miller thought the Knights could’ve had a turnaround season and shocked some people.
“I think it was going to be a very good season. We had eight seniors. I think we had a very good shot at winning conference and competing for the sectional to be honest. I know a lot of people wouldn’t think that, but personally, I think we had a shot at both,” Miller said.
Last baseball season, Miller was a second team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection and a KPC Media Group All-Area honorable mention.
