Seventeen East Noble football players were selected to the Northeast 8 all-conference football team on Monday.
Bailey Parker was named the first team quarterback, and Hayden Jones was selected as a first team wide receiver. Alex Manns was tabbed as a first team offensive tackle.
Gage Ernsberger made the second team as a wide receiver, Justin Marcellus was on the second team as a running back and Brett Christian as a second team at tight end. Noah Schooley also made the second team as a guard.
Honorable mentions were Donny Miller at guard and Chris Hood at tackle.
On defense, Trey Ritchie made the first team as a defensive end, Leyth Al-Mohammedawi at defensive tackle, Jacob VanGorder at outside linebacker and Cole Schupbach at punter.
The Knights on the second team were Caden Conley at defensive end, Schupbach at inside linebacker, Rowan Zolman at safety and Brooks Miller at cornerback.
Joe Painter was selected as a second team kicker.
EN regional game tickets available
Tickets for the Knights' Class 4A regional football game at Mississinewa will be on sale at the main office at East Noble High School until 4 p.m. today and Thursday. The tickets cost $8 apiece.
East Noble will be providing a fan bus for students to go down to the game in Gas City. By signing up to ride the bus and having parents sign a permission slip, a student's ticket to the game will be paid for by being on the bus.
Boys winter sports seasons pushed back
With plenty of East Noble football players also taking part in basketball and wrestling, the start of those boys winter sports seasons will be delayed.
EN's scrimmage with Churubusco scheduled for Nov. 23 was canceled and will not be made up. The Knights' first two games at West Noble and Lakeland that were scheduled on Thanksgiving week have been postponed.
The EN-Lakeland games will be made up on Feb. 8, starting with the junior varsity contest at noon.
The Knights' season-opening wrestling dual at home against New Haven scheduled for Nov. 26 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet for this Northeast 8 Conference dual.
