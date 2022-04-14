EMMA — Westview has hired Chandler Prible to be its next boys basketball coach.
He was approved by the Westview School Corporation school board on Thursday night.
Prible, 2013 Bluffton graduate, is moving closer to home after coaching two seasons at Eastern High School in New Pekin, which is 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.
“My wife and I wanted to be closer to our family,” Prible said.
Prible is married to Drue (Bodey) Prible, who is a 2017 Garrett alum, which means he is the son-in-law to Central Noble boys basketball coach John Bodey.
Prible knew about the tradition and success the Warriors have had in the past, so it was a job that was hard to turn down.
“It’s a program that’s had a lot of success. It’s a program that I think will continue to have a lot of success. It definitely peaked my interest,” Prible said. “I think it’s a great place to be, a great community and fits me and my personality.”
The Warriors were 7-16 last season under head coach Rob Yoder.
The Musketeers went 30-19 in the in two seasons under Prible and finished 18-6 last season with an appearance in the sectional championship game.
“I felt like I learned a ton. I learned what my style is going to be. Also, I had never really had the opportunity to coach people who were really good. I’d always been a freshman coach or JV coach where if I had anybody who’s really good, they would leave me and go to the next level,” Prible said.
Prible is of the mindset that “defense travels,” and will be something he leans on with the Warriors.
“We’re going to be incredibly disciplined defensively, especially since we’re going to be a little height-challenged at Westview for hopefully just a short period of time,” Prible said.
Offensively, he primarily runs a motion offense.
Prible was an assistant coach for Bodey at Central Noble for the 2019-20 season and learned how to allow the rest of the coaching staff to be involved every day.
“He does a really good job of allowing his assistants to have a voice on what happens. In the middle of practices and workouts, you’re allowed to have a voice and speak up. I think that’s something that I really try to do with my assistants. I want people that are energetic, involved in every drill and vocal,” Prible said.
Westview’s matchup with Central Noble will also have an extra layer of intrigue going forward.
“It’ll be one of those things where it’ll be fun to pick on each other the week leading up to it, and somebody is going to have a little bit more fun after the game than the other coach. That’s alright,” Prible said.
