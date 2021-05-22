LIGONIER — Westview took care of business on Saturday afternoon, defeating Lakeland 5-0 in the West Noble girls tennis sectional championship.
The Warriors knew they could outmatch the Lakers, and they did by winning four of the five positions in two sets. The No. 2 doubles set went three sets.
"Anything can happen in tournament time, so we knew that we couldn't totally relax. We saw that a little bit today. We struggled a little bit mentally at the beginning, but we knew that we had to play our game in order to win this," Westview coach Carrie Clark said.
The Warriors will play NECC foe Fairfield in the regional semifinals next Tuesday at Northridge. The other semifinal is Angola versus the host Raiders.
Westview were in control in all three singles matches from the first serve. At No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker and Madeline Stults at No. 2 singles both won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0. Riegsecker beat Elizabeth Jennings, and Stults defeated Lillian Schackow. Nicole Miller defeated Lakeland's Brooklynn Olinger 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
"We've seen a lot of growth in our singles lineup specifically. Paige Riegsecker, Madeline Stults and Nicole Miller none of them had ever played high school singles matches before," Clark said. "They've taken a lot lessons but never had match experience."
Westview's No. 1 doubles duo of Hallie Mast and Ella Clark started slow but finished strong, beating Laura Eicher and Amelia Trump 6-3, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles match was the only match that was in doubt. Lakeland's tandem of Carly Rasbaugh and Jeyda Brim took the first set over Rochelle Miller and Lillian Eash 7-5, but the Warriors' pair took the next two sets 6-1, 6-3.
Rasbaugh and Brim put an early scare into the Eash and Miller, which is what coach Michael Rasbaugh wanted to see.
"For them to come out and win that first set, that was huge for us. It gave them confidence that, 'Hey, we can play with a really good doubles team from Westview.' It was nice to see that we were able to do that," Lakeland coach Michael Rasbaugh said.
The Warriors have seen the Falcons multiple times this season, once in the regular season, which Fairfield won 4-1, and in three positions at the NECC Tournament last Saturday. Coach Clark sees that as a positive going into next week's regional.
"It definitely helps. We're taking notes in all of those matches and figuring out what we have to do if we meet them again. They're a very good team. We know we have to play our best to have a shot," Clark said.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-0. 2. Madeline Stults (WV) def. Lillian Schackow 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Brooklynn Olinger 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Hallie Mast (WV) def. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump 6-3, 6-0. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Jeyda Brim-Carly Rasbaugh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
