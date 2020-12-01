KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was outmanned in its 66-44 season-opening loss to Snider on Tuesday, but that didn’t take away from what head coach Ryan Eakins saw from the sideline.
“It might sound funny to people who aren’t around our program, but (Tuesday) is as proud of a team that I have ever been in my nine years of coaching high school basketball,” Eakins said. “I can’t even put into words what these guys and their effort meant to me tonight.”
Most of the East Noble players who took the floor on Tuesday were playing their first significant varsity action, including point guard Keegan Foster, who took over the starting role a couple of days ago.
Junior Spencer Denton was supposed to be the starting point guard and was in line to make his return after missing all of his sophomore season, but he is going to miss his entire junior year as well after sustaining another injury.
“Keegan Foster I thought was tremendous. I’m so proud of that young man and the way he handled the ball,” Eakins said. “He handled it seamlessly against some really good pressure.”
Snider hounded East Noble all night with its pressure and took advantage of any turnovers it got with transition buckets. The Panthers scored nine straight to start the first quarter and most of the came in transition.
The Knights settled down into a 2-3 zone defense, which forced Snider to hoist quite a few threes throughout the contest. The Panthers hit nine shots from outside, which was the difference maker on Tuesday.
“I thought we were three defensive rebounds away at halftime to only being down two,” Eakins said. “Two of those first-half threes they hit were on offensive rebound kickouts and another one was banked in by a guy we’re fine with shooting.”
Eakins said Snider was 5-of-22 in its last contest last Saturday against Merrillville.
After the Panthers took a 9-2 lead early in the first quarter, the Knights cut the lead to five with five points from Avery Kline and a basket from Chris Hood.
“(Snider) did a really good of job of keeping us from getting the ball to the wing to get the ball inside to Chris,” Eakins said.
The Panthers pushed the lead back to double digits before the end of the period and that was a common theme for Tuesday’s game. East Noble cut into the Snider lead multiple times, but the Panthers always had an answer.
The Knights had the lead down to eight after another inside shot from Hood, then Snider scored seven in a row to make it a 15-point game.
Max Bender scored three points and Foster hit a floater to cut the deficit to 10 at halftime, 30-20.
After the lead went into the single digits to start the third, Snider scored seven unanswered again, all by Aidan Lambert, who led all scorers with 27 points.
East Noble got it to within 10 one more time with 5:10 left in the third quarter after scores from Braeden Ball and Hood, but that’s as close as the home team would get the rest of the way.
The Knights didn’t give and had some help off the bench from Hunter Kline, who scored 12 points, 10 in the final quarter. Eakins called him a “bright spot” off the bench.
Hood led East Noble with 14 points, Avery Kline finished with nine and Bender added seven with five assists.
Karson Jenkins ended up with 18 for Snider.
