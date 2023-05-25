LAGRANGE — Caden Hostetler developed into being one of the better boys distance runners in the area over the last couple of years and will attempt to carry on that progression at the college level as the Lakeland senior signed with Vincennes on Tuesday afternoon.
“I want to be a land surveyor, and they have a two-year program for that,” Hostetler said. “They also have a decent team, so I decided to run there.”
Vincennes’ men’s cross country team finished 12th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I meet last fall in Tallahassee, Fla. Six of those harriers were also part of the Trailblazers’ half marathon team that finished seventh out of 21 teams in the NJCAA Men’s Half Marathon Championships three days later in mid-November.
Hostetler made the semi-state last fall after missing that meet by just over a half a second as a junior in 2021. He was 46th at semi-state last fall in 16 minutes, 47.5 seconds on Indiana Wesleyan’s course.
Hostetler ran in the 1,600-meter run and the 4-by-800 relay at the Carroll Boys Track & Field Regional Thursday evening. He got called back in the 1,600 after a fifth-place finish at the Angola Sectional.
Hostetler developed a strong distance duo at LHS with Zeke Wachtman and led the Lakers to a regional meet last October.
Hostetler was also 13th in the West Noble Regional (16:54), seventh in the West Noble Sectional (17:01), and fifth in the Northeast Corner Conference meet (16:46.79) as a senior in cross country. He was honorably mentioned to the Class 3A boys All-State team by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
“In my junior year of cross country, I really enjoyed it,” Hostetler said. “In my senior year, I started talking to coaches.
“I’m going to have to keep training hard, put in more miles.”
Vincennes is a two-year school. After that time is up, Hostetler will re-evaluate what his next step will be. That could be running for a four-year college.
