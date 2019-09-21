LAGRANGE — After a scoreless half, Lakeland received scores from junior Hailey Alleshouse and senior Kylee Palmer as the Lakers defeated Westview, 2-0, Saturday afternoon for the program’s third-straight Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title.
The Lakers got off to an admittedly slow start, but took control of the game midway through the second half.
Alleshouse broke the scoreless stalemate with 21:33 to play on an assist from Keirstin Roose before Palmer netted the game’s final score exactly five minutes later.
“We had been having trouble getting players on the block, and I knew if I could get myself there that good things would happen,” Alleshouse said when recalling her score. “Keirstin fed me a nice ball and I was just able to tap it in.”
Added Roose: “We played the first half, as Samir (Hazbic, Lakeland coach) would say, sleepy. But that score changed the game, because it felt like it gave everyone something to get excited about and to play for.”
The Lakers entered the matchup as the only NECC team to defeat the Warriors (3-1 in league play) this season. The two programs, whose schools are less than 10 minutes down the road from each other, have been at or near the top of the league standings for the past few years, so a natural rivalry is there.
As you can imagine, scoring a 2-1 win over the Warriors on Aug. 31 felt pretty good. Shutting that same team out, though, in the conference tournament title game? That’s even better.
“It was just sweeter to get this win over Westview,” Palmer said.
This Lakeland team has come a long way from when it surprised the league and won its first ever tourney title two years ago at Angola. Palmer was just a young sophomore then, but still managed to net the game’s winning score.
This time around just felt different. Lakeland is 10-2 and undefeated in the NECC with just four games to play, only one of which is against a conference opponent. The Lakers are atop the league standings for the second straight season and likely will still be there at year’s end.
They expected this result.
“Honestly, it's not even surprising anymore,” Palmer said. “We’ve come such a long way as a team that we never thought this would play out any different.”
Though, if this game proved how far these Lakers have come, it also showed how far they still have to go. Even in a win, that sleepy start stuck with the players, who know they got a little lucky in avoiding any consequences from it.
Moving forward, that might not be the case.
“If we come out like that against DeKalb or NorthWood in sectional, it won’t even be a contest, they’ll destroy us,” Roose said. “This win is great, but there are more things we want to accomplish, too, and we have to learn from this game if we are going to be able to win in the postseason.”
