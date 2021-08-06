LAGRANGE — Kyle Grossman is no longer the Lakeland athletic director after just over a year on the job, KPC Media Group confirmed Friday.
Grossman put in his resignation on Thursday, a couple of days after the Lakeland Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
He is headed back to the classroom. Grossman’s old classroom at Meadowview Elementary in Shipshewana as an applied skills teacher opened up, and it was something that he missed dearly.
“As a classroom teacher before becoming the AD, being around students has been pretty important to me and holds a special place for me,” Grossman said. “As we got through this year, it was super stressful with a lot of unexpected twists and turns.”
Some of those twists and turns for Grossman were COVID-19 related.
“Just all of the realities of being a first-time athletic director, especially during COVID. You think you have one thing figured out, the next day you’re getting a call and information that we’re doing something a completely different way,” Grossman said. “It was stressful, it was fun, it was exciting and it was all I hoped for and more to get out of my dream job, but at the end of the day, it was a lot of stress and a lot of time that family was sacrificing having me be here.”
Grossman will still continue with the duties as athletic director until the position is filled. He will fulfill his classroom duties during the school day, then come over to Lakeland and make sure the events are going on accordingly.
“Lakeland is my alma mater. It’s where my kids go preschool and where I want my kids to go to high school. I’m not going to leave it unattended, so I’ll be doing double duty,” Grossman said.
Grossman was approved by the board to be the athletic director June 18, 2020, and effectively took over a couple of weeks later.
Before taking the athletic director position, Grossman was the boys and girls tennis coach for the Lakers for six years.
Grossman is a 2007 Lakeland graduate and played tennis all four years of high school.
