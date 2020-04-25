LIGONIER — Saturday was a day the Schermerhorn family and the West Noble community looked forward to for a long time.
Tom Schermerhorn finally returned home.
The long-time West Noble athletic director was able to get back to the comforts of home after a long battle with COVID-19. He was welcomed with a police and fire truck escort that went from the Sparta United Church of Christ on U.S. 33 in Kimmell to West Noble High School, where the parking lot was filled with people.
Schermerhorn and his family remained in the car while they drove up and down the aisles of the parking lot that were lined with people holding up signs, honking their car horns and waving at the family. The family acknowledged the supporters by waving back and smiling.
During this difficult time for the Schermerhorn family, the community has showed tremendous support, leaving meals, paper towels and other necessities on the porch for the family while they were quarantined.
Schermerhorn was hospitalized at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne on Monday, March 30 after his energy levels dropped significantly the day before. He tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, April 1.
After a stint in an intensive care unit and after he tested negative for COVID-19 later after treatment, Schermerhorn transitioned to a rehab facility last week.
He was there for about a week before his daughter Maddie tweeted out on Saturday morning, “My dad is FINALLY coming home today! Words cannot express how thankful our family is for all of your prayers! Love you all!”
