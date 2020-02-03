LIGONIER — Dale Marano will retire as West Noble High School’s girls basketball coach at season’s end after 14 seasons at the helm.
A ceremony in Marano’s honor was held during the boys and girls doubleheader Friday night. The Chargers hosted Fairfield Friday.
“I’ve gone as hard as I can possibly can go,” Marano said Monday afternoon. “It has taken a toll on me physically.”
The decision to step down developed over the course of the season and became clearer over the holiday season. Marano told the girls of that decision on Jan. 15. That was the day after West Noble’s 45-37 first-round loss at Garrett in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Since then, the Chargers (10-12) have won four out of their last five games, including their two biggest wins of the season, a 42-26 triumph at Eastside on Jan. 21 where they shut out the Blazers in the first quarter and a 38-36 upset of Fairfield on Friday.
Marano said he is not dealing with major health issues. But the stress of the job and the time involvement has worn him down.
Marano is the Chargers’ winningest girls basketball coach, compiling a 188-129 record heading into Friday night’s Class 3A Lakeland Sectional semifinal game against either NorthWood or Tippecanoe Valley.
Marano led West Noble to a 3A sectional title last season, the program’s first in 31 years. He also led the Charger girls to the NECC Tournament championship in 2014 and the NECC regular season title in 2009.
West Noble girls basketball has been a passion for both Dale and his wife Alice. Alice has been the cameraperson putting the games on tape/disc throughout Dale’s stint as coach.
“It’s been a family commitment,” Dale Marano said.
“One thing I’ll take from it is that I’ve been incredibly blessed to work with so many different people,” he continued. “I worked for the best athletic director in the state in Tom Schermerhorn. I’ve had some great assistant coaches.
“But it all comes back to the kids. I’ve worked with a lot of great kids.”
Schermerhorn expressed his thanks to Marano in a text to local media.
“It goes without saying that Dale has built the WN girls basketball program into a top tier program the last 14 years,” Schermerhorn said. “He has done this by having great attention to detail, never being outworked and an unconditional love for the kids in his program. Dale has done it the right way... with class and by the rules.
“Dale has coached at West Noble for 34 years in a multitude of sports and levels. We have been blessed greatly for that.”
