LIGONIER — A 6-0 personal run by West Noble’s Austin Cripe to end the third quarter gave the Chargers the lead going into the fourth quarter, and West Noble held on for a 61-53 win over Lakeland (9-14) to advance to tonight’s Class 3A sectional championship.
The Chargers face NorthWood in the title game at 7:30 p.m. at West Noble High School. West Noble beat the Panthers once already on their home floor this season. It was a 54-50 victory on Feb. 9.
Cripe finished with a team-high 24 points, and he scored the last nine points for the Chargers (13-9) in the third quarter and the first two of the fourth to turn a three-point deficit into a five-point lead that West Noble held on to the rest of the game.
“He was kind of quiet early too, so what he did, he did a lot of it in the last three quarters. Just the way he can consistently find a way to get involved no matter what they’re throwing at him,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
Julio Macias and Brockton Miller each had 10 points for West Noble, and Zach Beers added eight.
Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager had a game-high 25 points, and Mason Douglas ended up with 17.
Cripe’s run to the end third quarter wasn’t the first time in the win that he put his team on his shoulders. Cripe scored all nine points for West Noble in the second quarter, and he hit two three-pointers in the last minute of the third half to cut the Lakeland lead to two, 28-26, at halftime.
“It was about to get away a little bit. When Austin hit those shots to keep us right there. That was the spark going into the half,” Marsh said.
“We were trying to hold it for the last shot. They hit a three, we lost Cripe, they hit a three and we went into our four corners. Unfortunately, we shot with 15 seconds to go, then they came down and hit another three,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “That gave them the momentum. A little mental mistake by us, not understanding that if it’s not a wide-open layup, we don’t want to shoot it.”
Macias scored the first bucket of the second half to tie the game, but Lakeland went on a 6-0 run, which included a couple of shots coming after steals by Bontrager.
The Chargers tightened up their defense the rest of the way and limited everyone except Bontrager in the second half.
“In the second half, defensively and the change there, that changed the game,” Marsh said. “I’d love to say we made some great adjustment. We switched a couple of matchups, and I do think that helped a little bit, but we just have to be focused.”
Also, West Noble’s aggression on the offensive glass gave them more scoring chances. Macias scored three times on putbacks on Friday night. He and Beers gave the Chargers plenty of extra shots, especially in the second half.
“I love that he’s having so much fun out there. For Zach, a shaky start defensive, but his maturity level to overcome that and rebound everything. That’s impressive from a sophomore to overcome that situation in that kind of environment,” Marsh said.
“We just couldn’t get a defensive rebound for the majority of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter. We’d box out, it would go to them. They’d get the long rebound, we wouldn’t. They extended eight or 10 possessions with offensive rebounds,” Keil said.
Another putback by Macias put West Noble up 48-44 with five minutes left. Then, the Chargers started to go the free-throw line, and on the other end, the Lakers had to hit some critical shots. They got one from Bracey Shepherd, who hit a three with 40 second remaining for his first points of the game and to cut the lead to 53-51.
West Noble didn’t miss from the free-throw line the rest of the way to finish off the victory.
In the loss, Bontrager became the school’s all-time leading scorer, passing Bailey Hartsough, who set the mark earlier this season. He ended up with 1,666 career points.
“He had a great career. He’s one of those guys that as soon as he walks into the gym, he’s open,” Keil said. “A testament to Brayden, he bought what we were selling this year. We had him play in the post a lot more than what he did in the past. He was a great soldier, a great player for us.”
