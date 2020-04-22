KENDALLVILLE — On Feb. 1, Shawn Kimmel had to step in and coach the East Noble boys junior varsity team against Norwell.
Kimmel, who was then the varsity assistant, was filling in for the JV head coach Aaron Edwards, who was recovering from shoulder surgery and couldn't stand during the game. Kimmel led the reserves to a 41-31 victory.
It was then, a familiar fire was lit under Kimmel.
“Getting to stand up and coach in that game that night really got the fires going to the point where I told (East Noble boys coach Ryan) Eakins afterwards, 'I'm definitely going to be applying for jobs this year,” Kimmel said.
He applied for the East Noble girls basketball coach position and was approved by the East Noble School Corporation on Wednesday night.
Kimmel takes over for DeAnn Booth, who resigned last month and had a 100-97 record over eight years, including a 10-16 finish last season.
“I think over my coaching career, the most fun I've had is coaching girls,” Kimmel said. “With Kendallville being my hometown, as a 1993 East Noble graduate, it was just a natural goal of mine to achieve some time.”
The last time Kimmel was a head coach was when he was leading the Pioneer girls program in 2008. He was the head coach of the Panthers for four years before returning home to become an assistant at East Noble.
Since 2008, he's been an assistant for some of the most respected coaches in the area, boys and girls. He was an assistant for Marty Beasley, Bert McLaughlin, Josh Treesh and Eakins.
“It was always a goal to become a head coach again. It just hasn't been in the cards since then,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel wants to run a very similar program to the one Treesh runs at Central Noble, one that is focused on defense and pressuring the basketball.
“Underneath Mr. Treesh at Central Noble, we were a very defensive-minded club. That's going to be the thing I hopefully bring from working with Treesh to East Noble. We're going to be a defensive-minded team. We're going to get after people to put it very simply,” Kimmel said.
In the last year under Eakins, is where Kimmel has sharpened up his skills coaching the offensive side of the game.
“Under Mr. Eakins, likely for me, his natural tendency is to go to the offensive side of the basketball court. So working with Eakins last year has pushed me to learn more about offense. I would say my offense was pretty bland coming into this past year,” Kimmel said. “I think coming out of this year, I was able to learn some more motion concepts that will help us be more successful.”
He said he watched quite a bit of the East Noble girls last season, so he knows what skill sets a lot of the girls have and what he would like to work on in the future.
“This group of girls are very athletic and very fast. We're hoping to continue building off some of the success they had last year,” Kimmel said.
What he's most excited about is getting to know the girls as people.
“That's what is going to be the best part and the most fun part of this process, is getting to know them as individuals, not just as basketball players,” Kimmel said.
He said it will be “a lot of new” for everyone involved, and he doesn't want to throw everything at them in the first year.
Joining Kimmel's staff will be Bri (Rinehart) Malcolm, who was approved as the girls junior varsity coach.
After Malcolm graduated from DeKalb in 2012, she helped the University of Saint Francis women to an NAIA National Championship in 2014.
She was most recently the East Noble seventh grade girls basketball coach, and she currently teaches at East Noble Middle School.
“Everybody you to talk to about Bri, talks about hard work, discipline and how tough she was as a player,” Kimmel said.
