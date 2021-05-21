ALBION — Central Noble senior Dylan Eggl signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Southeastern Community College in Iowa.
“I wanted to go the Division-I level, and with Southeastern being a junior college, in two years, they can get me to that Division-I,” Eggl said.
The winning culture at Southeastern was appealing for Eggl.
“It’s a winning culture filled with people that want to grind and a bunch of kids like me that want to go to a bigger four-year school,” Eggl said.
Eggl plans on being a pitcher for the Blackhawks, whether it is as a starter or as a reliever out of the bullpen. He has talked with the coaching staff at Southeastern about also hitting as well, but it’s typical for pitchers to not hit in college.
Eggl is hitting .493 this season with five homeruns and 27 runs batted in. Eggl has not been able to pitch very much this season due to injury.
“The mental side of the game is what I need to improve on the most,” Eggl said. “Then, I need to improve on everything, velocity, better location, better stuff and I want my stuff to move more. I think they can help me in all aspects.”
Eggl has options in his head where he would like to go after two years at Southeastern, but he’s taking his time with that decision.
He said he is undecided on what he plans on studying, but he said he is leaning towards business or sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.