ALBION — The Westview boys controlled the pace for the majority of the match against Central Noble during Tuesday’s first round match in Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The Warriors (7-4-1) defeated the Cougar 3-0 to advance to Thursday’s semifinal match against Lakeland at home, starting at 5 p.m. The Lakers beat Eastside 5-2 on Tuesday.
“I felt we pretty much controlled the tempo of the game for the entire game,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “We came and played hard right from the start.”
The Warriors were the aggressor right from the start, putting pressure on the backline of Central Noble (4-4-1).
It didn’t take long for Westview to finally put one in goal. Jadon Yoder, slipped a through ball to Gramm Egli, who took one touch and powered the ball from the right side of the goal into the back-left corner of the net.
The Westview defense limited the Cougars to just three shots all afternoon and only two were put on goal. Warrior keeper Austin Yoder cut off any long pass made by Central Noble.
“Our defense played really well. I made a couple of changes due to injuries,” Martin said. “We won almost every 50-50 ball. Every challenge, they were up to.”
With just under 10 minutes left in the first half, Westview took it fourth corner kick of the half. Bodie Martin placed it perfectly in the middle of the box, where Yoder was standing with no defender around him, and he put his head on it and into the goal.
“That’s two in a row that Bodie Martin takes the corner and somebody finishes,” Martin said. “It was a great ball by Bodie Martin, and Jadon found it in the air. He’s really good at finding away to score. That’s why he’s got 26 goals on the year.”
In the second half, the Warriors sealed the match with another goal from Egli. This time, the sophomore drilled a shot from roughly 30 yards into the upper left corner of the goal.
Central Noble keeper Aidan Dreibelbis played respectably well for how many times the Warriors peppered him with shots. The sophomore goalie made 16 saves in a losing effort.
West Noble girls 5, Central Noble 0
The Chargers (7-4) got the scoring started early on Tuesday. They travel to Lakeland Thursday for a semifinal match.
Neyda Macias put her first goal in the back of the net just past the four-minute mark of the first half.
Five minutes later, Sherlyn Torres followed suit with another Charger goal. Macias scored her second with 17 minutes left in the first half.
Jessica Romo found the net within the first three minutes of the start of the second half, and Arely Najera scored midway through the second half to put the finishing touches on the win.
Central Noble (0-9) had opportunities to score, including a penalty kick try with seven minutes left in the contest. However, the shot sailed over the crossbar.
West Noble outshot Central Noble 23-16 (16-5 shots on goal). Jazmyn Smith had five saves for the Chargers, and Maddie Bremer had nine.
