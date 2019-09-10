Girls Soccer Chargers get by Railroaders Monday
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Garrett 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday.
Angela Pena, Sherlynn Torres and Neyda Macias scored for the Chargers. Mia Gullett and Macy Newman had a goal apiece for the Railroaders.
East Noble blanked at home by Leo Lions
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights were beaten 3-0 by Leo in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Lauren Lash had 18 saves in goal for East Noble (0-6-1, 0-3 NE8).
The Lions led 1-0 at halftime.
Volleyball
Knights outlast Heights
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won over Prairie Heights in five sets Monday in the Big Blue Pit. The scores were 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 15-10.
The Panthers won the other two matches over the Knights, 25-17, 25-22 in the junior varsity match and 25-12, 25-11 in the C team match.
On Tuesday, Prairie Heights bounced back with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Goshen Blue Blazers.
Lakers take down West Noble Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Jenna Hutsell led the Chargers with 24 digs and 11 kills. Kristina Teel had 25 assists and four aces. Lilly Mast added four blocks.
West Noble won the JV match in two sets.
WNMS falls to ’Busco
LIGONIER — The West Noble Middle School teams both lost to Churbusco on Tuesday.
The eight grade Chargers fell 25-22, 25-16, and the seventh grade team lost to the Eagles 25-17, 25-20.
Cougar Junior High team falls to Fremont
FREMONT — The Central Noble eighth grade volleyball team fell 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday. Lydia Replogle had two aces, and Kelsee Lutz had three assists in the loss.
Girls Golf Panthers fall to Fremont
ANGOLA — Prairie Heights lost to Fremont 216-246 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Lake James.
Halle Taner was medalist with a 49 to lead the Eagles (6-2 NECC). Haylee Henderson led the Panthers with a 57.
EN edged by Bellmont
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost 195-200 against Bellmont in an Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday.
Bellmont’s Megan Rickord was the individual medalist at 42.
The Knights were led by Carly Turner’s 43, followed by Kayla Desper at 50 and Shay Swager at 53.
Jasmine Freeman shot a 54, and Gracie Schoof hit 68.
At West Noble’s senior night against Goshen, Hannah Godfrey was the individual medalist with 41. No team score was reported.
Boys Tennis Knights pick up NE8 win over Huntington North
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat Huntington North 3-2 on Tuesday in Northeast 8 Conference match. The Knights improved to 8-2 overall, 2-0 in NE8 play.
The Knights won at No. 2 singles from Vittorio Bona, No. 3 singles and Joel Glass, and the No. 2 doubles team of Max Bender and Jordan Jollief rallied to win in three sets to claim victory for the home team.
East Noble won the JV dual 8-2.
East Noble 3, Huntington North 2
Singles: 1. Carson Kitchen (HN) def. Nolan Ogle 6-2, 6-4. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Jacob Daughtry 6-3, 6-1. 3. Joel Glass (EN) def. Reid Eckert 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Noah Zahn-Thomas (HN) def. Lucas Denton-Connor Hesher 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Max Bender-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Matthew Weill-Isaac Eckert 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Westview sweeps Bethany Christian
GOSHEN — The Warriors downed the Bruins 5-0 in a non-conference match on Tuesday.
Westview won all matches in two sets, except for at No. 1 doubles, where Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler were pushed to three sets.
The Warriors won the JV dual 5-3.
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (W) def. Caleb Shenk 6-0, 6-2. 2. Justin Schwartz (W) def. Braden Bohn 6-3, 6-4. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Josh Cartwright 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Nathan Oostland-Joseph Mounsithiraj 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Will Nisley-Tyson Miller 6-0, 6-2.
West Noble defeats Churubusco Eagles, 5-0
LIGONIER — The Chargers defeated the Eagles 5-0 on Tuesday.
Joel Mast at No. 1 singles and Nevin Flores at No. 2 singles didn’t lose a game in their two-set wins.
West Noble won the JV dual 4-0.
W. Noble 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Luke Wilson 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nevin Flores (WN) def. Brett Barkley 6-0, 6-0. 3. J.J. Jacobs (WN) def. Brady Crick 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Gavin Haberstock-Tyler Miller 6-1, 6-1. 2. Chris Miller-Nate Shaw (WN) def. Garrett Wymer-Mason Young 6-2, 6-0.
Central Noble beaten by Fairfield in NECC dual
ALBION — The Cougars lost 5-0 to the Falcons on Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Austin Frey lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Austin Smith fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Owen Darland and Aiden Miller were beaten 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The Cougars forfeited No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers boys tennis team lost to Angola 3-2 on Tuesday.
Cross Country Charger middle school teams beat 2 rivals
ALBION — Both West Noble Middle School cross country teams beat Central Noble and Fairfield on Tuesday.
On the girls side, the Chargers were led by first-place finisher Trinity Parson in a time of 13:45, followed by teammates Lanie Martin, Ruby Clark, Rachel Klages and Ava Bish to round out the top five.
On the boys side, West Noble’s Evan Rodriguez won the race with a time of 12:36. Giovanni Maynard, Micah Lowe, Xavier Hofmeister and River Biberich all finished in the top 10 for the Chargers.
