ALBION — Central Noble got off to a solid start under first-year coach Hayden Kilgore in 2020, but now it is time to match that this season with a strong finish.
The Cougars got off to a 4-2 start last season before dropping the last four contests.
Kilgore has a lot to be excited about on both sides of the ball. He has plenty of options to move the ball on offense, headlined by Will Hoover, who led the team with 767 yards on 163 carries with nine touchdowns.
Other playmakers the Cougars have returning include Preston Diffendarfer.
“He’s played some 7-on-7, went to a Bowling Green camp. He’s been talking to some colleges, so we’re going to try to get the ball in his hands,” Kilgore said.
Diffendarfer had 12 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
Ashton Dunlap and Ashton Smith are both expected to make an impact on offense as well. Smith led the team last season with 15 receptions for 233 yards and four scores. He also had two rushing touchdowns and one punt return for a touchdown.
“I feel good about our playmakers. The issue I’m running into right now is finding a way to get the ball into those playmakers’ hands,” Kilgore said.
With the increase in returning experience, Kilgore’s confidence in his team’s ability to move the ball has also increased.
“This is probably the most confident that I’ve felt up to this point at Central Noble about our depth. This biggest thing is now is that we have so many people across the board that it becomes healthy competition,” Kilgore said. “We almost have too many players. You hate to say that, but it’s one of those things where, ‘How am I going to get these guys on the field at all times and have those guys make a difference?’”
The guy responsible for getting the ball into the hands of those playmakers is up in the air. Kilgore said there is a quarterback battle between senior Cade Weber and sophomore Tyler Shisler.
“We don’t really have a frontrunner,” Kilgore said. He added that the battle could continue into Week 1 against West Noble.
“Both would do a great job right now. We’re just looking for someone to run away with it right now,” Kilgore said.
“I just want to see someone take ownership in what they’re doing. Depending on which route we go, it might change our offense a little bit here and there. Both of them pass the ball well and run the ball well,” Kilgore said.
Hoover, Smith, Dunlap and Diffendarfer were also impact players on the defense last season. Hoover led the team with 135 total tackles, including eight for loss. Diffendarfer led the team with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Include those four, nine total starters return on the defensive end for the Cougars.
“I’d like to say that our defense is what we are going to rely on this year,” Kilgore said. “If our defense can keep us in the game, then hopefully, our offense can score some points.”
