LAGRANGE — The sixth class of the Lakeland Junior/Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday night between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games with Central Noble.
The class includes Ray Hedstrom, Kirby Glick, Pat Shook, Rick Gregg, Charity (Richardson) Middleton, Dr. Tommy Pechin and Ryan Eaton.
Ray Hedstrom
Hedstrom began at LaGrange High School in 1969 as a ninth grade business and typing teacher. He also began his coaching career with freshman football that year.
Hedstrom created and fostered the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program at Lakeland from 1972 to 2006. He was the Lakers’ girls sports director from 1977 to 1986.
Hedstrom was the public address announcer at Lakeland football games from 1989 to 2014, then moved on to be the P.A. announcer for football and basketball games at his college alma mater, Manchester University. He is still the voice of the Spartans today.
Hedstrom still serves as an official and relay starter for Indiana High School Athletic Association track and field meets.
Hedstrom lives in North Manchester with Donna. He lives near their son Ryan and his family.
Kirby Glick
Glick is a 1980 Lakeland graduate who shined brightest athletically on the wrestling mat. He was also a pitcher on the 1979 sectional champion Laker baseball team.
In wrestling, Glick was a four-year varsity letterwinner, a three-time sectional and Northeast Corner Conference champion, a two-time regional champion and a three-time semi-state qualifier. His career record was 71-17.
Glick was a semi-state runner-up in his senior season and placed third at the semi-state in his junior campaign. He was undefeated in dual meet competition from his sophomore through senior years.
Glick was part of Lakeland’s regional champion wrestling teams in 1977 and 1980. He was a three-time News Sun All-Area selection, earning Prep of the Year in his senior season in 1980. He won the NorthWood Tournament twice and the Goshen Tournament once.
Glick was Lakeland’s head wrestling coach from 2002 to 2005. He was an assistant wrestling coach from 1981 to 1985.
Glick lived in Howe with his wife Kelli. They have two adult children, son and area attorney Dustin from Wolcottville and daughter Lynn from Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Pat Shook
Shook graduated from Lakeland in 1987 and was the class valedictorian. He also lettered eight times for the Lakers, three each for football and baseball and two times in basketball.
Baseball was his best sport. He was an Indiana All-Star after leading the Lakers to a sectional championship in his senior season. In that 1987 season, he batted .476 with 40 hits, including 10 doubles and seven home runs.
Shook second in Laker baseball in both career hits (100) and career runs scored (70). He’s third all-time in career doubles with 25 and sixth in career stolen bases with 22.
In football, Shook was an all-conference wide receiver and an Academic All-State selection in his senior season in 1986. He received the Mike Ulrich Award that year.
Shook lives his in Indianapolis with his wife Melody and is a Controls and Performance Engineer at Cummins Inc. They have three children.
Pat Shook is a varsity assistant coach for the Indianapolis Wildcats homeschool boys basketball team. He helped the age 18 and under team win a national championship in 2019.
Rick Gregg
Gregg has been employed for 40 years in public education as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. That includes 27 years at Lakeland. He began teaching at Lima Junior High in 1972.
Gregg is the only coach in school history to lead a team sport to the state finals when he led the Laker boys cross country team to state in 1977.
Gregg coached the Laker harriers to NECC Meet championships from 1976-1980 and a dual meet record of 106-9. The team won the Lakeland Invitational every year he coached.
Gregg also was a varsity assistant boys basketball coach from 1975 to 1981. His junior varsity teams compiled a record of 82-56 and won two NECC Tournament titles.
Gregg lives at Twin Lake in LaGrange County with his wife Sheila.
Charity (Richardson) Middleton
Richardson graduated in 1997 and lettered 10 times for the Lakers, four each in basketball and softball and two in volleyball. She earned All-NECC honors and KPC All-Area honors in basketball and softball for three straight seasons from 1995 to 1997.
Richardson was a starting guard Lakeland girls basketball teams that won NECC regular season championships from 1995-1997, won NECC Tournament titles in 1995 and 1997 and won sectional titles in 1994 and 1996 just before class basketball started.
Richardson started at shortstop for Lakeland softball teams that won sectional titles in 1994 and 1997, won the NECC Tournament in 1994 and won the Laker Invitational in 1996 and 1997.
Richardson moved on to the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne and started at point guard all four years for the Cougars. She scored 1,310 career points and helped the team to four NAIA Division II tournament appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 1999. That team is in the USF Athletic Hall of Fame.
Richardson is a realtor for Noll Team Real Estate. She lives in Fort Wayne with her husband Seth Middleton and their two sons.
Dr. Tommy Pechin
Dr. Pechin practices family medicine at Goshen Hospital. He knew how to operate on the golf course and the hardwood before graduating from Lakeland in 2006. He lettered four times each in golf and basketball.
In golf, Pechin was a state qualifier and a regional and NECC Tournament champion in his senior season of 2006. His 71 is the third lowest 18-hole round in program. His 35 is the third lowest nine-hole score in program history.
In basketball, Pechin scored 574 career points and is second in career three-point percentage at 48%. He helped Lakeland win NECC season titles from 2003 to 2006 and win conference tournaments in 2005 and 2006.
Pechin lives in Goshen with his wife Hanna and their two daughters.
Ryan Eaton
This 2008 LHS graduate is known as Lakeland’s No. 1 fan.
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, Eaton found and developed his love for sports from his family. He watched sisters Sara and Holly play softball and soccer for the Lakers. His brother Adam performed in the pep band and jazz band.
Ryan Eaton enjoys watching members of his church play at Lakeland. He is a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Indianapolis Colts and Indiana University athletics.
Eaton competed in wheelchair racing events through the Special Olympics and advanced to regional competitions in Fort Wayne.
Eaton provides data entry at The Arc of LaGrange County and enjoys southern gospel music.
