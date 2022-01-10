This is truly one of my favorite events of the year. It signifies that we are nearing the end of the girls basketball season and that we are near the midway point for the boys’ season.
The NECC Tournament provides plenty of great matchups. It’s also an opportunity for teams to get revenge for a loss earlier in the season, or a chance to get right before the postseason.
Here’s who likely to hoist the trophy on Saturday night, along with some teams that could challenge those favorites.
Girls Favorite: Garrett
The Railroaders are the clear favorite here. If they were to win the conference tournament, it would be their first since 2004.
Garrett has shown that even without Taylor Gerke currently in the lineup, they’re still a very dangerous team. They’ve tested themselves more than ever in recent seasons, facing the likes of Noblesville, Kokomo and Warsaw, which means they are more battle-tested for this tournament and the state tournament in a couple of weeks.
The Railroaders should win this going away, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they got pushed a couple of times during this week.
Contenders: Fairfield, Angola, Central Noble, Prairie Heights
The Falcons are the top contender among the four. They’ve been the closest to taking down the mighty Railroaders this season. Fairfield could face them in the second round if it can get past Eastside in round one. The Falcons can match up the best with Garrett, but they have to be locked in on both ends of the floor to beat the Railroaders and win the championship.
The rest of the teams in this category don’t match up as well, but do have players that if they get going, they could make it interesting. Angola with Lauren Leach and Leah Snyder, Central Noble has Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel and Prairie Heights has Trevyn Terry, Kennedy Kugler and Alayna Boots. These girls will be key for their respective teams making some noise this week.
Angola and Central Noble face each other in the first round tonight. I think the Cougars get the best of the Hornets this time around.
Prairie Heights showed what they are capable of against Angola on Friday night, but can they do it for three straight games? Recent history says no, but I’ve been plenty wrong about the Panthers before.
Dark horse: Eastside
The reason the Blazers are in this category and not in the contenders is because of their path to the championship game is the most difficult. They open with Fairfield, who just beat them on Friday, then will face Garrett in the quarterfinals and more than likely Prairie Heights in the semifinals.
We all know Eastside will battle each opponent, but to knock off three tough opponents before getting to the championship is a daunting task.
Boys Favorite:
Central Noble
The Cougars have won this tournament in back-to-back seasons. For them to make it three in a row, they can’t take anyone lightly. They’ve done a better job of that in their last two games, but will have to have the same mentality against better competition.
Central Noble, which is off to its best start in school history at 11-0, will be tested in the majority of their matchups along the way. West Noble took the Cougars to the brink once already this season. Fremont can run with them, and if CN matches up with Eastside in the title game, the Blazers can play at any pace and be frustrating on both ends of the floor.
The benefit for the Cougars is that the majority of their roster has been through this before and knows what it takes to be the last one standing on Saturday night.
Contenders: Eastside, West Noble, Fremont, Westview
Like the Cougars, the Blazers are off to their best start in school history at 11-0. Eastside’s path to the title game is a little easier than Central Noble’s, which is why I expect them to be at West Noble Saturday night facing off against the Cougars in the championship game. Eastside can dictate the pace of the game and beat you with multiple options.
Fremont should be standing there waiting for Central Noble in the semifinals. The Eagles have a few threats they can beat you with, which makes them a tough matchup for any team in this tournament.
The Chargers are going to need their role players to come up big this week for them to make a run. Austin Cripe is going to get his most nights, which means the rest of the team will need to step up and knock down some shots.
The same exact thing can be said in regards to Westview. Mason Yoder has been on a tear recently, but it’s been all for naught, as the team has lost three in a row.
Dark horse: Prairie Heights
The Panthers have won five of their last six games, including wins over West Noble and their rival Angola. I like Heights to defeat Westview in the quarterfinals and give Eastside a run for its money in the semifinals. Coach Delmar Bontrager is doing a heckuva job in Brushy Prairie so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.