DUNLAP — The first quarter of a basketball game can be deceptive at times. In West Noble’s first game of the Concord Classic Saturday, a 16-2 deficit at the end of the first quarter was all it took for the Chargers to fall to host Concord 42-29.
If the first quarter was wiped away, West Noble would have found themselves in a one point game.
“At the first timeout I asked them if they were awake now because the other team is playing and you might want to jump on board here,” West Noble head coach Dale Marano said. “Next thing you know it’s 16-2.”
The only basket scored from the Chargers (6-9) in the first quarter was from junior Nichelle Phares in the early stages of the period, while the Minutemen (11-4) already had four different players in the scoring column.
“That first quarter…I can’t explain it. It’s the same girls that played in the second quarter,” Marano said.
Scoring wasn’t the only problem for the Chargers in the first, as they turned the ball over eight times, many leading to baskets on the end.
“Concord is very talented,” Marano said. “We’re at the point now where we can’t take time off like that, particularly a team like that. They took advantage of us sleepwalking early on.”
West Noble quickly got into gear in the second quarter, however. First, junior Taytlynn Forrer hit a three to put an end to the Minutemen run. On the next possession sophomore Sherlyn Torres pulled in an offensive rebound with a quick putback to cut into the deficit. Junior Erin Shoemaker was the next to join in on the comeback with a three of her own. Exactly two minutes later Phares hit a layup off an assist from sophomore Jazmyn Smith followed by two free throws from her 15 seconds later. All told, the Chargers went on a 12-0 run over nearly 6 minutes to cut a 16-2 lead to a 16-14 lead for Concord.
“It’s been kind of our thing where numerous times throughout the year there are moments of brilliance, where we’re really good against really good teams,” Marano said. “Concord hasn’t been held to 2 or 4 points in a quarter all year and they’re really good. If we hadn’t missed some bunnies we could have had the lead at halftime. That’s the frustrating part for us and you can’t afford to get down to Concord 16-2.”
Concord scored their first points at the 1:38 mark of the second quarter with two free throws from senior Jadelyn Williams, breaking the Chargers run. The Minutemen would score once more with a layup at the buzzer from Williams. West Noble went into the locker room down 20-16.
“We just executed what we do. I told them there was nothing to draw up,” Marano said. “I don’t think I drew anything up all day. I just told them to do what they do every day and they’ll be successful and they know that.”
West Noble could not find an answer to stop Concord’s leading scorer Devine Johnson, as she ended any hope for a Charger comeback with 14 points in the second half, 12 of them from the three-point arc. West Noble found themselves down by 12 at the end of the third and eventually 13 when the final horn sounded.
Phares led scoring for the Chargers with 7 points. Following her were Smith (6 points, 10 rebounds), Shoemaker (5 points), and Torres (4 pointts).
West Noble travels to play NECC foe Lakeland on Jan. 10 were they look to gain momentum going into the NECC tournament.
“We don’t play again until next Friday, so we have all week to prepare,” Marano said. We will be in better shape next week than we are today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.