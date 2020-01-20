ALBION — Trevor Tipton’s “second rodeo” has come to a close.
Tipton confirmed to KPC Media Group over the weekend that he would not be returning to the Central Noble sidelines as the head football coach.
“I’m thankful I had another opportunity to coach,” Tipton said. “I retired last time expecting it to be my last hoorah last time.”
Tipton was the head coach of the Cougars from 1990-2009 and had four consecutive 10-win seasons from 2000-2003, including a sectional championship in 2002. He has a 121-111 career record.
He returned to coaching at the high school level in 2017 to be the offensive coordinator under Greg Moe. Central Noble went 8-4 and made it to the sectional final with Tipton as the offensive coordinator. He never expected to become the head coach again, but when Moe decided to step down, he turned to Tipton to take over the reigns.
When he returned as the head coach in 2018, he wasn’t sure how much more he had left in the tank. He only knew it wasn’t going to be another 20 years.
“I was able to give three years again to football, but I don’t regret it at all. The reality is working 12 to 14 hours a day, especially in the thick of the season, gets to be tiring,” Tipton said.
The Cougars went 7-4 in 2018, then 2-8 in a rebuilding year in 2019.
“It weighs a lot on you. Nobody likes to go 2-8. It was frustrating and difficult, and in the back of my mind I sort of knew that’s what we were looking at, knowing that the future of the program was still in pretty good hands. It was just a rebuilding year to get over the hump,” Tipton said.
He added he could have went 8-2 last season and he still would have felt the same fatigue that he felt after the season.
When Tipton stepped away the first time, it was a difficult decision for him.
“It was really, really hard the last time because it had been such a part of my life,” Tipton said. “Some of those same feelings I had the first time around came knocking at the door this time.”
Tipton, 62, said he wants to spend more time with his four grandsons who are all at a point in their lives where they want to start playing sports. He also just wants to “slow down” and spend more time with his wife Deb. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
“There’s a point in your life where you’d like to do that and do some traveling with your wife and other things,” Tipton said.
Tipton is also getting close to retirement from teaching. He currently is in his 41st year as a teacher and teaches reading at Central Noble Junior-Senior High School.
