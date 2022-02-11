NEW HAVEN — The Knights rallied but couldn’t finish.
East Noble trailed New Haven 42-25 at halftime and came all the way back and took a brief lead before the Bulldogs pulled away at the end for a 79-65 victory on Friday night.
Chris Hood led the way for East Noble with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Avery Kline had 12, Spencer Denton finished with 11 and Keegan Foster added seven.
New Haven (8-10, 4-3) was led by Derrion Brooks’ 29 points and 19 from Jakar Williams.
The 17-point deficit at the break looked daunting for the Knights (8-12, 1-6 NE8), but they changed their defense to a 1-3-1 zone and the Bulldogs struggled against it.
“Our 1-3-1 looked really good. It’s something we looked at in the summer and kind of went away from it. It’s good to see it be really successful when we haven’t done a ton,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said.
East Noble slow chipped away at the deficit by pounding the ball inside to Hood, who scored 10 points during the period.
“Chris was a monster. I thought other guys made plays. Avery responded well at the half. I thought he had a really good quarter as well,” Durnell said.
Kline was able to find driving lanes to the basket and convert after he struggled in the first half.
Back-to-back buckets by Hood cut the lead to single digits at 46-39 midway through the quarter.
Another drive from Kline and a tough transition bucket from Foster cut the lead down to one. Then, Denton drove to the hoop through contact and made the lay-up before going to the free-throw line and hitting to give East Noble its first lead since the early in the first quarter.
The Knights led 50-49 at the end of three.
East Noble stayed in front for the first few minutes of the fourth quarter with Hood scoring six straight points. The Knights didn’t sub the whole third quarter and no one checked in until the 1:41 mark of the fourth quarter. That resulted in East Noble wearing down and being a half step slower than they were in the third quarter.
“It’s tough in situations like that, because when you win a quarter 25-7, it’s hard to make any changes. The reality of it is I thought the guys played really hard. They could have easily folded. They didn’t,” Durnell said. “That third quarter is some of the best basketball we’ve played.”
Brooks and Williams took over for the Bulldogs. They were able to knock down shots, get to the basket and find their way to the free-throw line.
New Haven on an 18-2 run in a span of four minutes to go up 17 points with a minute left.
The story has been repetitive for the Knights with too many stretches of subpar play that result in tough losses. East Noble is still searching for consistency and will need it in a couple of weeks in the postseason.
“That’s my challenge to the guys. We have teams like (New Haven) in our sectional, North Side, Northrop and Snider,” Durnell said. “This just shows us what we need to work on and a prepare for before sectionals.”
The Knights return home next Friday night against Wawasee. East Noble will induct its 2022 Hall of Fame class that night.
