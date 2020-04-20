EMMA — No fanfare. No putting a hat on his head. Just a simple tweet.
Charlie Yoder announced his decision in typical Charlie Yoder fashion.
The Westview senior announced early Monday evening that he will be playing collegiate basketball at the University of the Incarnate Word, located in San Antonio, Texas, but it won’t be until the 2021-22 season.
“I think the way they plan to use me, I really liked that. I just like that I’m going to get to be versatile like I was in high school, not just be a catch-and-shoot guys,” Yoder said by phone on Monday.
He said that he will be attending a post-graduate school for a year before heading down to San Antonio.
Yoder tweeted a picture of the schools logo and a message that said, “First, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Next, I would like to thank my parents, family, teammates, coaches and friends for supporting me and helping me reach my goals. Finally, I would like to thank all the coaches that recruited me through this process. With that being said I have decided to attend a post grad for a year and commit to the University of Incarnate Word in the class of 2021.”
The Cardinals are a NCAA Division-I school that plays in the Southland Conference.
“When I started talking with coach Carson Cunningham, I really liked him and I trust him a lot. Talking with the players, they seem really close in that they like each other and get along with each other really well,” Yoder said.
He hasn’t made a decision on where he will play for his post-grad season but thinks he’ll be able to fit in with the Cardinals when he gets down there.
Yoder said 20 or so schools were recruiting him, and he said enjoyed the process but it was finally time to make his decision.
“It was kind of difficult. But after I talked to my family, I just felt really good about (my decision) right way and thought it was a good option for me and my family,” Yoder said.
