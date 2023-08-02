KENDALLVILLE — It’s just the first week of the season, but area girls golf squads are already hitting the links to see what they’ve got. East Noble, West Noble and Lakeland did just that Wednesday afternoon at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
The three area teams met in a non-conference three-way dual meet and it was the Lakers getting two wins by shooting 232. The Knights were second with 237, and the Chargers were third with 248.
West Noble’s Aubrey Weigold earned meet medalist honors with a 53. She was joined by teammates Lillian Lindsay with a 56, Kaylie Ratliff with a 69 and Kenzie Krider with a 70.
The Lakers were led by Caitlyn Miller with a 54, Lydia Trost shot a 63, followed by Kabella Watkins with a 57 and Peyton Waldron with a 58.
East Noble was paced by Makenna Strohm with a 57, followed by Emma Raatz with a 61, Nora Laur with a 65, Kendall Belschner with a 54 and Addison Eash rounding out the Knight scorecard with a 65. It was the first time Belschner broke 60 for nine holes.
East Noble coach Jason Buchs said he liked some of what he saw from his team in its second outing of the 2023 season. The Knights were in action at the inaugural Angola Invite, a nine-hole affair, on Monday.
New West Noble coach Kris Underwood, meanwhile, is just getting his feet wet coaching a new sport. He’s coached girls basketball and softball for the Chargers as well, and has been an avid golfer.
The main thing for Underwood as he gets to know his team, he said, is for them to have fun on the course. He’ll have six golfers altogether to start his inaugural campaign.
Fremont bests Snider
At Lake James Golf Club in Angola Wednesday, Fremont was a 185-216 winner over Snider.
Presley Scott led the way for Fremont with a 42. Khloe Glendening carded a 45, with Emery Laughlin adding 48, Lily Coler a 53 and Kate Gannon with a 50.
The Eagles return to action today at the NorthWood Invitational along with Lakeland.
Hornets compete at South Adams Invitational
At Wabash Valley Golf Club in Geneva Wednesday, Angola shot a 434 to finish seventh in the 14-team South Adams Invitational.
The Hornets were led by Brooke Shelburne with a 100. River Spreuer added a 109, with Taylor Shelburne shooting a 112, Sara Smith adding a 113 and Layla Hagerty chipping in with a 115.
Norwell won with 379. Warsaw was second with 390, and Frankton was third with 399. Tiger Claire Reust was the individual champion with an 87.
The Hornets are in action again on Saturday at the Fremont Invitational at Lake James Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.