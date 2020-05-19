LAGRANGE — Kyle Grossman has been waiting his entire adult life for this opportunity.
Grossman was approved Monday by the Lakeland School Board of Trustees to be the next athletic director, which will take effect July 1.
Grossman is a 2007 Lakeland graduate, and his wife, Alexis, is a 2008 grad. Together, they have three children.
Being able to work in the community that he grew up in is special for him and his family.
“It means a lot to me personally and my wife,” he said. “I played tennis all four years of high school. I loved my entire experience at Lakeland.
“It’s just home for me. This is where my dad went to school. Her mom went to school at Lakeland. This is home for us. So everything I’ve wanted to do is done with this community in mind. It means more for us being home,” he added.
Before taking the athletic director position, Grossman was an applied skills teacher at Meadowview Elementary in Shipshewana. He’s also been the boys and girls tennis coach for the Lakers the past six years.
Grossman already has plans of what he wants to do in his new role.
“I plan on working on engaging the student-athletes and focusing on creating the student-athlete experience first and foremost,” Grossman said. “As things have kind of changed in the high school athletics landscape, as a coach I’ve seen it where students today have so many more opportunities to get access to whatever they want instantly, whether it’s video games or social media on their phones. I really want to bring that sense of pride and loyalty and create relationships in our community, in our school for all of our student-athletes, where they want to be a part of Lakeland athletics.”
Former athletic director Roman Smith, who will be the next assistant athletic director at Warsaw, is contracted through June 30, and Grossman will take over the following day. Over the next month or so, Smith will help Grossman get adjusted to the position and help with department systems, processes, internal and external contacts, conference contacts, vendors and other various parts of the job.
“I plan to work with Roman on continuing the strong branding that he created and keeping us moving forward and being proactive as an athletic department,” Grossman said.
Grossman has always wanted to be in this position in this community. There’s no place he’d rather be.
“I think I’m most excited to work with my community. I have relationships everywhere throughout this community. I love living here. It was always a goal to live here after high school and after college. My wife and I are raising our family here,” Grossman said. “I’m just excited to be able to work to be a part of something I know I enjoyed so much and hopefully grow that excitement, loyalty and commitment with the rest of the community here.”
