KENDALLVILLE — After a slow start, the Knights played catch up the rest of the evening but were unable to come all the way back in a 49-32 loss to Concordia on Tuesday night.
East Noble (1-3) was outscored 10-1 in the first quarter, and a free throw by Avan Beiswanger at 5:15 was the only time the ball went through the hoop.
“A slow start again for us. (We) had a hard time getting the ball in the hole. I think we played tentative in the first half offensively,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said. “We weren’t really looking to attack the basket at all. I don’t know if we were playing scared or timid, but we just didn’t get the shots we wanted to get in the first half.”
East Noble struggled going up against Concordia’s size for most of the night. Chastity Craig, Chanteese Craig and Annaka Nelson all posed problems for the Knights to get shots near the rim.
The lead was cut in half after basket by Karly Kirkpatrick midway through the second quarter, but the home team was still struggling to hit shots from the floor.
Concordia (4-0) wasn’t pulling away at an alarming rate, but it had a little more success at knocking down shots and getting to the free-throw line. The Cadets were 10-for-10 from the stripe in the first half and 13-of-15 for the game. They led 20-7 at halftime.
Chanteese Craig became a difference maker on offense in the second half. The 6-foot-2 junior came of the bench and scored six of her 15 points in the final three minutes of the third quarter to push the Cadets’ lead to 23 points at 38-15.
The Knights didn’t quit and were much more aggressive down the stretch, and much of the driving force was Kirkpatrick, who scored the first eight East Noble points of the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points.
“That’s typical for her. That’s not a new thing,” Booth said on Kirkpatrick’s aggressiveness. “We’re trying to get her to be aggressive at smart times, be aggressive at times that are good and the number situation is in our favor. She’s improving, she plays hard, she works hard and causes a lot of chaos for teams defensively, and she does a good job for us.”
East Noble got as close as 14 after a steal and score by Beiswanger, but it couldn’t get much more going after that.
A positive the Knights can take away from Tuesday was the 25 points scored in the second half, which is something they haven’t done yet during the young season.
They shot 58.3% from the floor in the second half, but were not as good as from the free-throw line for the game, going 13-of-23 (56.5%), which could have helped keep Concordia within reach in the first half and closed the gap in the final period.
Beiswanger finished with seven points, and Meg Barkley had 11 for the Cadets.
East Noble travels to North Side on Saturday.
The Knight reserves were beaten by South Side’s junior varsity 60-44 on Tuesday.
