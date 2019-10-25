WALKERTON — West Noble held John Glenn to 17 yards of total offense in a 26-0 victory over the Falcons in a Class 3A Sectional 25 first-round game Friday night.
The Chargers stayed undefeated at 10-0 and will host four-time reigning sectional champion Mishawaka Marian (9-1) this coming Friday night. The Knights defeated Lakeland 60-0.
In Walkerton, West Noble forced three Glenn turnovers as part of a strong defensive effort.
Brandon Pruitt had 17 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers. He also took a screen pass from Kyle Mawhorter and went 51 yards for another score.
Mawhorter also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gross. Mawhorter was 5-of-14 passing for 93 yards.
In the first quarter, West Noble got a safety off a bad Falcon snap, and Charger Julio Macias kicked a program record 48-yard field goal. The old record for longest made field goal was 42 yards by Uriel Macias set in 2016.
Coy Wolheter made all three extra-point kicks and Diego Uribe kicked an onside kick that his Chargers recovered.
Mishawaka Marian 60,
Lakeland 0
In Mishawaka, the Lakers were shorthanded and trailed 47-0 at halftime.
Lakeland did not have Colton Isaacs at quarterback. Kennie Walker played under center for the Lakers.
Malcom Anderson had 12 rushes for 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights. Maddix Bogunia threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards and a TD in six attempts.
Marian held Lakeland to 72 yards of total offense and two first downs. Nathan Grossman rushed for 35 yards on 13 carries.
Brock Marabeas made three solo tackles on defense for the Lakers, who finished 2-8.
Prairie Heights 44,
Whitko 23
At Hubert Cline Field in Brushy Prairie, the Panthers overcame a tough start to pull away from the Wildcats in a Class 2A Sectional 35 first-round game.
The Panthers (2-8) won the sectional opener over the visiting Wildcats for the second straight year and will travel to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield (5-5) to play in a sectional semifinal contest this coming Friday at 7 p.m.
The Falcons won at Bluffton last night 27-7.
At Cline Field, Whitko took a 9-0 lead with a safety as the Panthers recovered a bad snap in the end zone and a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Isaiah Kyles with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Panther Sam Levitz answered after the Wildcat touchdown by returning a Whitko kickoff around 80 yards for a touchdown.
Heights lost Levitz to an right leg injury as he was tackled with 5:31 left in the second quarter. Whitko (0-10) was leading 16-7 at that point, then the Panthers came alive.
Prairie Heights drew closer with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Luke Severe to Ethan Hoover, then Hoover ran for two points to make it 16-15 with 5:06 left before halftime.
The Panthers scored a little over a couple of minutes apart between a Hunter Allen interception early in the third quarter to take a 30-16 lead.
PH scored on the opening offensive possession in the second half on a 65-yard pass from Severe to Hoover. Hoover made a nice individual effort after the catch by making a juke and a stiff arm on his way to the end zone. Then Clay Schenkel ran it in for two points.
After the Allen interception, Storm Chaffee had the touchdown reception for the Panthers off a flea flicker play. The made extra point kick made it a 30-16 game, and Heights maintained that advantage for the rest of the game.
