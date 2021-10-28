EMMA — The Westview boys soccer team has one more test. And if it passes this one, it’s coming home with a state title.
The No. 16 Warriors (16-5) take on No. 3 Providence (15-3-3) in today’s Class 1A Boys Soccer State Championship at Michael Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
The Pioneers are the defending Class 1A state champs and are the lone returning state finalist from last season. They are also making their fourth state finals appearance since 2013.
Providence is coached by Jake Stengel, who is in his fourth year as the head coach and is a 2005 graduate of the school. He was an assistant coach when the Pioneers were runners-up in 2016.
The Warriors are making their first trip to the state finals and are the first team, regardless of gender, to make it to the state title game in soccer from the KPC Media Group area.
Westview has played loose during its postseason run, and it will have to do that once again.
“I think it’s not overthinking it. It’s just another game,” Westview senior Jadon Yoder said.
The Warriors will also have to play well on the defensive end and contain Providence senior Billy Hoke, who leads his team with 18 goals and 16 assists.
“Our defense played spectacular against Park Tudor. They’ve played great all tournament long. I expect them to play great, as well as our attack as well,” Warrior senior Gramm Egli said.
Westview coach Jamie Martin said, “We have to be strong defensively first and foremost. If we can keep them for scoring, that just creates opportunities for us to score.”
Providence’s two other scoring threats are sophomore Quentin Hesse with 14 goals and junior Luke Jordan at nine.
“The research that I’ve gotten so far, and I’ve gotten a couple of scouting reports. (Westview assistant coach) Ehren (Misner) watched their game on Saturday. We have an idea what they do, and they’re a lot like us. They like to get the ball out wide and play that big ball across the side. They’ve been here,” Martin said.
Westview will try to use the same recipe that’s got them to this point, which get the ball to their weapons, including sophomore Teague Misner, who has 31 and nine assists, and Yoder, who had 17 goals and five assists.
Carson Brown and Egli each have eight goals, and Egli leads the team with 22 assists. Abder Alrasheed, Sam Guiterrez and Mohamed Aamer six goals apiece.
The scoring depth has made the Warriors difficult to defend, and it’s a by-product of their competitiveness in practice.
“I think it’s pretty competitive. We like to get at each other and talk a little bit of trash. I think that does motivate us,” Yoder said.
Egli said, “Practices as of late have been very competitive. I would say it’s helped us even more broaden our offensive attack.”
Providence has allowed 21 goals this season, 19 by their main keeper Charlie Scott, who also has 83 saves and nine shutouts.
Westview senior keeper Alex Yoder has given up 30 goals, made 110 saves and recorded 10 shutouts.
The Warriors aren’t just talented up front but also on the back line, led by senior Saleh Omar, and juniors Braden Eash and Evan Litwiller. The midfield is led by Egli, but junior Ahmed Alamari and sophomores Caleb Bontrager and Guiterrez have also been instrumental at getting the ball to their attackers.
“This is probably the best team that I’ve played on in my four years here,” Egli said.
Westview has the talent and the mindset to defeat Providence. It gets the opportunity to put it all together tonight in Indianapolis.
