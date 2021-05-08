LAGRANGE — East Noble's bat powered them to win the Lakeland Invitational on Saturday.
The Knights defeated Central Noble 14-7 in the first round, then beat John Glenn 7-4 in the championship game.
"We started with a bang against Central Noble, then we kind of got deflated a little bit. I don't know what it was. Then, we come up and beat a good ball club in John Glenn," East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Host Lakeland lost to Glenn 11-4 in the first round, then fell 16-4 in six innings to the Cougars in the consolation game.
East Noble 7, John Glenn 4
In the title game, East Noble took 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Walker Leamon led the inning off with a solo home run to right field, then, after Justin Marcellus walked, Brayden Risedorph smacked a no-doubt-about-it home run over the centerfield fence.
The Falcons answered with three runs of their own in the next half inning.
In the top of the sixth, a balk was called on Riley Meade, which allowed Glenn to score and take a 4-3 lead.
However, that didn't deter the Knights.
Daniel Malone tied the game with a single in the infield, which brought home Andrew Johnson. After the second out, Leamon drilled a double to left field, and it was deep enough to score Noah Perkins and Malone.
Carver Miller added to the lead by scoring Leamon with a single to left.
The Falcons threatened in the top of the seventh by loading the bases, but Brayden Risedorph was able to get out of the jam with pop up and a strikeout.
Riley Meade tossed the first six innings for the Knights and allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
East Noble 14, Central Noble 7
East Noble jumped out to an early lead in the first game as well, and it was via the home run ball again. Risedorph placed a deep shot over the centerfield fence for three runs.
Evan Eggering scored Miller with a single to make it 5-0.
After a Sawyer Yoder double scored Tyler Shisler to score the first run for the Cougars, Chase Spencer blasted a three-run home run to make it 6-4.
The Knights answered with seven runs in the top of the third that made it 13-4. Dale Gruff scored three of those runs with a single on the right side.
Will Hoover and Jaxon Copas scored in the bottom of the third to make it 13-6, then Dylan Eggl homered in the sixth to put the score at 13-7.
But the Knights added another run in the seventh to make it a seven-run final.
John Glenn 11, Lakeland 4
The Falcons scored seven runs before the Lakers got on the scoreboard, and it that didn't come until the bottom of the fourth.
Blake Sturdivant drove in one run after reaching on an error, then another Lakeland run scored after the Glenn defense failed to complete a double play.
The Lakers got even closer in the bottom of the fifth when Caeden Caballero plated two with a single.
However, the Falcons took back control and added back all four runs of they gave up.
Central Noble 16, Lakeland 4, 6 innings
In the consolation game, the Cougars started strong and finished strong.
They scored at least one run each inning, including six in the third and five in the fifth.
Copas led Central Noble at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs batted in. Eggl and Justin Krider also had home runs, and Cade Weber and Tyler Shisler each had doubles.
Copas was the starter on the mound for Central Noble and went five innings, allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Clint Bowers went 2-of-3 at the plate with an RBI for the Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.