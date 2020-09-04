HUNTINGTON — East Noble coach Luke Amstutz wanted to see more effort and physicality from his team and got it with a 28-21 over Huntington North in the Northeast 8 Conference opener on Friday night.
Amstutz admitted he was embarrassed in how the Class 4A No. 2 Knights (3-0, 1-0 NE8) performed from an effort standpoint in their win over NorthWood last week. He had a different tone after Friday’s win.
“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Amstutz said. “(Huntington North) is a good football team and they’re going to continue to get better. We really dominated most of the game and got them out of what they wanted to do and they were able to hit a couple of big plays.”
“Us coming out like this, especially coming from last week and we didn’t play so well on offense. Coming out like this and being physical and running it down their throat. We did pretty good. I was proud of our performance,” East Noble running back Justin Marcellus said.
East Noble dominated along the offensive and defensive lines. The Knights’ offense finished with 230 rushing yards, most of which came from Marcellus, who finished with a career-high 163 yards and one touchdown.
“He’s a tough kid and has great vision. We felt like they were giving us something over and over, and we honestly called the same played 30 to 35 times. (Marcellus) did a great job of dissecting the little things that he was seeing in front of him, and our guards did a great job of finding the right gap to pull into. It was just a nice team effort of running the ball,” Amstutz said.
Coming into Friday’s game, his previous career-high was 137 yards against Northridge in the first round of sectionals last season. Marcellus had just 151 rushing yards on the season before playing the Vikings.
“We don’t have any seniors, so where’s the leadership going to come from? We’re getting it from Chris (Hood), Bryce (Charles) and Brett Christian played a great game. Two sophomores (Nate Terry and Easton Brown) did a nice job and are getting better every week. They felt what a varsity game is supposed to be like right there,” Amstutz said of his offensive line.
Nathan Richards is another junior along with Charles on the offensive line for the Knights.
“I was seeing the cutbacks. The offensive line were setting me up really well. The cutback were there and I was hitting them,” Marcellus said.
The offensive line also kept quarterback Dalton Stinson clean all night. The junior finished 11-of-19 passing with 134 yards and two touchdowns.
The East Noble defensive held the Huntington offense to 130 rushing yards and 211 total yards.
Marcellus didn’t get off to a great start. He fumbled on the first offensive possession for the Knights, but then he redeemed himself with a touchdown run on the next drive to put his team up 7-0.
The Vikings looked like they were going to answer right away, but Alex Neuhaus came up with an interception at the 5-yard line.
The Knights took their time on the ensuing drive and used over seven minutes of game clock. The possession ended with Stinson finding Damien Williams for a 15-yard touchdown to put East Noble up 14-0 going into halftime.
Nick Munson ended the first half with another Knight interception.
After a turnover on downs by Huntington in the third quarter, Stinson threw a beautiful ball to Munson, who ran perfectly under the ball right inside the end zone to make it a three-score game.
The Vikings answered with scores on their next two possessions, but sandwiched in between was another East Noble scoring drive.
Marcellus broke a couple of big runs before Stinson decided to keep it himself and score from the 9-yard line.
Huntington North cut the lead to seven with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Reid Johnson to Jackson Holzinger with 2:30 left in the game.
East Noble recovered the onside kick and need just one first down to seal the game.
Stinson took the snap and hit Munson on a quick slant for a 12-yard gain, which was just enough for the first down. Munson led the team with seven catches for 77 yards.
The Knights now turn their attention to Class 6A powerhouse Penn next Friday at home. Amstutz called the Kingsmen one of the premier football programs in the country when he addressed his team after the game.
“They’re going to be one of the most physical teams we’ve ever faced,” Amstutz said of Penn. “The confidence we built (Friday) running the ball was an absolute necessity. That was something we really had to emphasize this week, and we weren’t thinking about Penn. (Huntington North) is a good football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.