FORT WAYNE — They fought with all their heart and might, but in the end, Heritage was just the better team.
The East Noble boys volleyball team knew it was the underdog against the Patriots (8-3 overall), but Knights assistant coach Katie Probst said that didn’t stop the team from believing it could beat them.
While the Knights took the second set 25-20 to tie the match at one set apiece, Heritage narrowly won the third and fourth to take the match 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23).
“It was a really fun match,” Probst said. “Both teams were competing and making great plays and it was a good sectional match. Our boys had high expectations for themselves and were definitely trying to win. I loved their intensity.”
East Noble (2-6) was a little slow out of the gate, giving up the first four points of the match that featured an ace by Jaxon Hoting and block by Zeke Litchfield, before finally getting on the board after a long rally resulted in the Patriots hitting the ball out of bounds.
Later in the set, Heritage scored eight straight points with a long serving run and three aces by Luke Saylor to take an 18-7 lead, before making a service error to end the run. The Knights doubled their total by the end of the set, but the 11-point deficit was too much to rebound from.
The Knights bounced back in the second set though, never giving the Patriots a lead despite them trailing by one and tying the game multiple times throughout the set. Freshman Nate Cole picked up an ace early on in the set and senior Brycen Ortiz had a kill to contribute to an early 9-4 lead.
The Patriots battled back to tie it at 12 following a lane violation, but three straight points, including a kill by junior Andrew Malone, gave East Noble back a small cushion. That was until Heritage answered with three straight points of its own.
After a little bit of back and forth play, EN notched six unanswered to lead 23-17, enough to close out the set.
“When they have it all going in the right direction, they pull it together and it’s good volleyball where they’re able to compete with all these teams,” Probst said. “We had good communication, less errors and were more on our toes ready to go.”
The start of the third played out much like the first, with the Patriots leading by as many as six (7-1 and 13-7) before the Knights were able to compose themselves with an 8-2 run to tie the set at 15. Exactly like the first two sets, however, only one team would lead throughout with Heritage outscoring East Noble 5-1 in the final six points.
For the third time of the day, Heritage began the fourth set leading 5-1 for another solid start until the Knights scored six straight to take a 7-5 lead, the first set of the day to see both teams take a lead. With both teams trading points, neither side would lead by more than two points until East Noble took a 21-18 lead late until it evaporated with the Patriots scoring seven of the final nine points to win the match.
The Knights graduate one senior in Ortiz.
“He was an amazing senior for us this season,” Probst said. “He was one of our setters and was just an uplifter, always positive with the boys. He wasn’t necessarily vocal all the time, but he was a great leader just with his actions sometimes. He created a great environment for the beginning of this program.”
Carroll won the sectional, defeating Heritage in the semifinal and Northridge in the final later in the day.
“I loved how much they’ve grown from the beginning of the season to the end,” Probst said. “I loved their teamwork today and the chemistry with them is awesome. The leadership from our upperclassmen is amazing and they just pulled it together when they needed to. We were just a little short.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.