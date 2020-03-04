NAPPANEE – Lakeland’s boys basketball team overcame a push from a young Tippecanoe Valley team in the second quarter and regained control in the third quarter to defeat the Vikings 54-33 in the opening game of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of how we fought,” Lakers coach Nick Burlingame said. “Tippy Valley has a solid team and it’s been one of those years where it has been a battle. But our guys continue to bring it every night.”
The Lakers (7-16) will play Wawasee (13-9) in the second semifinal Friday at around 7:45 p.m. at the Panther Pit. Another Northeast Corner Conference vs. Northern Lakes Conference matchup will start the semifinal doubleheader when West Noble (8-14) takes on the host Panthers (16-6).
On Tuesday, junior Bracey Shepherd scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter to help Lakeland take a 15-6 lead after eight minutes.
Tippecanoe Valley shot its way back into the game in the second quarter with the help of four three-pointers, and the contest was even at 24 at the half.
Then Laker leader Brayden Bontrager put his team on his back in the third quarter. He scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the quarter to help the Lakers take a 39-33 lead going into the final stanza.
“The third quarter has been our Achilles heel,” Burlingame said. “But we came out flying. They made that run in the second quarter, and we responded to adversity great.
“Brayden does what Brayden does. He played big tonight. But the other guys stepped up and had some big offensive rebounds.”
Braden Yoder had an offensive rebound and putback and made a free throw to complete the three-point play in the first minute of the fourth quarter to give Lakeland a 42-33 lead. Colton Isaacs had a three-point play with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left to put the Lakers up 47-33.
Lakeland went on to shut out the Vikings in the fourth quarter.
Now Wawasee is next for the Lakers. The Warriors defeated Lakeland 39-25 in Syracuse on Feb. 1.
“Wawasee is a well-coached team. It will be a great challenge for us,” Burlingame said. “We have two days to get ready and we’re excited for the opportunity to compete on Friday.”
Bontrager also had 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for Lakeland. Isaacs added eight points.
Freshman Paul Leasure had 15 points for Tippecanoe Valley, who finished 9-14.
