KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Conquerors have made history and will continue to make history on a bigger stage today.
The Special Olympics co-ed basketball team of Noble County won a sectional championship for the first time in its young history on March 18 at Monroe Central High School in Parker City, which is east of Muncie. That earned the squad its first berth into the Special Olympics Men’s and Women’s State Tournament, which will take place today and Sunday in the Pacers Athletic Center at Grand Park in Westfield.
The Conquerors will play games today at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will play in the 3-on-3 tournament in a half-court setup.
The Conquerors won their division in the sectional, defeating teams from Shelby and Vanderburgh counties.
“It’s the best we’ve been all season,” Conquerors coach Brad Baker said. “We’re peaking at the right time.
“This group has been very, very consistent with their practice time. They’re responsible. They love being together. They love playing together.”
The athletes on the team are Cal Baker, Kate Raasch-Meyer, Dillan Vuong, Rhea Scott, Alexa Mohamedali, Jonathan Short, Zack Barry, Jack Coleman, Blake Kreischer, Layne Spillner and Breanna Whetzel. The players ages range from 11 years old to the 30s.
Coaching along with Brad Baker are Carla Mohamedali, Brian Baker, Steve Parsons, Kane Sibert, Debby Derby and Rachel Greydanus.
“One of the big benefits is the personal one-on-one attention the coaches give the athletes,” Brad Baker said. “They’ve really improved because of that.
“It’s very rewarding, it really is,” Baker added. “To see the kids blossom... They don’t miss practice. They’ve improved tremendously.”
This is the fourth year the Conquerors have been in existence, and they have worked around to COVID year of 2020 to stay intact. They played around 10 games this 2022-23 season and have won more than they lost, according to Baker.
But working and associating with the Special Olympic athletes goes beyond basketball. Baker values his time with them off the court, too.
“This group loves to party,” Baker said. “A favorite moment was the pizza party we had with the DeKalb team after their game.
“The lunch times at tournaments turn out to be fun times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.