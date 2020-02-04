KENDALLVILLE — When East Noble needed to dig its heels in and put Snider away, it turned to juniors Karly Kirkpatrick and Avan Beiswanger.
Kirkpatrick shut down the Panthers’ go-to scorer in the fourth quarter while Beiswanger provided the offense in their 51-40 win Tuesday night in Class 4A Sectional action.
“That was a big win for us,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said. “I thought we came out and asserted ourselves well in the beginning. Our defense was smothering. They didn’t get any good looks at all.”
The Knights (10-15) advanced to play Carroll in the second semifinal on Friday night back at The Big Blue Pit. The Chargers beat the Knights 62-25 back on Nov. 25 in Kendallville.
East Noble led 28-21 at halftime. Then, Snider’s Payton Gorman went on a personal 7-0 run over the next 2:34 to tie the game. The Panthers briefly led after a three-pointer from Jada Kepney. Gorman led all scorers with 16 points.
Kirkpatrick gave her team back the lead with three free throws, then she proceeded to allow just two more points to Gorman the rest of the game and zero in the final eight minutes.
“Karly does a good job on whoever she’s guarding. Payton threw up some shots and they went in for her. Sometimes you make good shots with good defense on you anyways. Karly didn’t give up and didn’t get to a point where she was slapping at the ball or anything. She needed to play defense with her feet,” Booth said. “Payton missed some shots later in the game and we were able to get rebounds. I thought that was one thing that was key for us tonight.”
East Noble outrebounded Snider 38-35. Carly Turner finished with a game-high 11 rebounds to go with her nine points.
After the Knights grabbed the lead, Beiswanger helped push it to a more comfortable margin. She scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for East Noble, including a three and a pair of free throws to make it 44-37 with 4:31 left.
Beiswanger scored 10 of her 15 points in the final period.
Snider never got closer than five the rest of the way and East Noble knocked the majority of its free throws to seal the win. It finished 16-of-22 from the stripe.
Kirkpatrick finished with nine points and three assists. Bree Walmsley scored eight, Grace Patton had six and Kylie Garton added four.
East Noble jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Tuesday and led by as many as 10 points late in the second quarter.
Tuesday’s win was Booth’s 100th at East Noble. She has an overall record of 130-145 and is now 100-96 with the Knights. For her, it’s more important that her team improved this season compared to last season.
“Honestly, I didn’t even realize that it was my 100th win,” Booth said. “It’s more important that we got double-digit wins this year. We’ve been struggling the past couple of years, and we’ve turned somethings around this year. Unfortunately, in some games we came up short on the scoreboard, but we’ve been in a lot more games this year. I’m proud of the way the girls have continued to work, get better and improve. Hopefully, we can continue that.”
