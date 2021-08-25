KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corporation announced on Wednesday night that all extra-curricular activities at East Noble High School have been called off from today until the end of the month due to numerous students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 and being quarantined.
East Noble High School will resume in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities this coming Wednesday.
Among the sporting events being called off for the Knights are their varsity football home opener on Friday against NorthWood.
Due to the nature of the football schedule, the game with the Panthers will not be made up.
However, for the rest of the East Noble sports, activities director Nick David said the department will try to make up as many missed games as possible before the state tournaments begin for each sport.
The East Noble volleyball and boys soccer programs have already had to postpone multiple matches in the last two weeks.
The volleyball program has had to postponed matches with Garrett, Angola, North Side and remove itself from the Prairie Heights Classic scheduled for Saturday.
The Knights’ volleyball match against Garrett has been moved to Monday, Oct. 4, and two days later, East Noble will play at Angola in a rescheduled match.
The boys soccer program had to postponed Monday's match with Lakeland and today's match at Huntington North. There was thought the team would be able to play Saturday against Blackhawk, but Wednesday's announcement canceled those plans.
