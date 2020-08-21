The season is finally here after wondering if there would even be a season at all. The crowd may look different, the players on the sideline will be spread out but hopefully the product on the field looks like a normal Friday night.
Here’s a look at matchups for our area teams in Week 1.
Plymouth at East Noble
2019 Records: Rockies 9-3, Knights 14-1 (Class 4A State Runner-up)
Media: WAWK 95.5 FM, stream at www.eastnobleknights.com
Last meeting: East Noble beat Plymouth 34-31 in Plymouth on Aug. 23, 2019.
Outlook: Last year’s game was a thriller that came down to the final seconds. Tonight’s game could be just as close, but maybe not as high scoring.
Both teams graduated their starting quarterbacks and both bring back a running back that ran for 1,000 yards.
The Rockies quarterback is Jake Reichard, who was the team’s third-leading receiver last year. Running back Ivan Winkle is now a senior and is capable of rushing for a lot of yards on any given Friday night.
Plymouth’s defense will also feature a lot of new faces. Three of its 10 tacklers from last season were juniors, the rest were seniors.
The Knights won’t put too much on junior quarterback Dalton Stinson in his first career start. So expect to see a lot of ground and pound with Justin Marcellus, Kainon Carico and Jacob VanGorder. If those guys can find the open holes with a new offensive line, East Noble should come out on top.
DeKalb at Angola
2019 Records: DeKalb 8-3, Angola 4-6
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook, WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last meeting: Barons won 41-39 in Waterloo on Aug. 23, 2019.
Outlook: Two rivals in a competitive place will get together for an exciting football game behind Angola Middle School Friday night.
Both teams graduated really good players, but it’s safe to say they are not rebuilding. They both bring back a solid group of returning players. The newcomers to varsity play will have a say in the outcome.
How will Barons quarterback Corey Price be throwing the football more? Price and Tanner Jack could be plenty effective on the ground. However, Evan Eshbach did throw for 216 yards against Angola while Landon Miller ran for 116 yards in last year’s season-opening Baron victory.
How will the Angola defense be without Kyle Trick up front and Ryan Brandt taking away half of the field from his safety position? If the scrimmage at New Haven was any indication on Saturday, junior Brandon Villafuerte could fill the void up front on the nose.
Heritage at Eastside
2019 Records: Heritage 2-9, Eastside 10-3 (won Class 2A sectional championship)
Media: Game will be streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to get the stream.
Last meeting: Eastside won 44-0 in Monroeville on Aug. 23, 2019.
Outlook: The Blazers were able to break through to capture the school’s first sectional championship a year ago, and with so many players from that team returning, head coach Todd Mason has big expectations in 2020.
Eastside returns quarterback Laban Davis, who threw for 1,557 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago, as well as his top three targets in Wade Miller, Lane Burns and Dylan Bredemeyer. Miller caught 30 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Burns caught 33 passes for 499 yards and seven scores. Bredemeyer caught 30 passes for 371 yards and two scores.
Three running backs who each ran for more than 400 yards are also back in Matt Firestine (680 yards, five TDs), Davis (610 yards, seven TDs) and Dax Holman (435 yards, six TDs).
On defense, Burns intercepted seven passes while Phoenix Smyth recovered a team-record six fumbles. Also back are All-Northeast Corner Conference defensive players Lane Cleckner and Hayden Gardner. Burns and Cleckner received honorable mention to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team.
Kicker Jaiden Baker, who also plays soccer, is also back after setting a school record with 43 made extra points.
Heritage has a new head coach in Casey Kolkman, who previously coached at North Side and most recently at Bluffton in 2013.
Junior wide receiver Kiel Eldridge, listed at 6-5, 200 pounds, presents a big target for the Patriots, who have a new quarterback in senior Deonte Cobbins. Senior Clay Gerardot (6-0, 175) is the top returning receiver with nine catches for 81 yards.
Senior running back Gage Pritchard was named second-team All-Allen County Athletic Conference after rushing 158 times for 718 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Beau Bosler ran for 277 yards and three scores.
Eldridge, Pritchard, Bosler and Gerardot play defense as well. Pritchard and the big Eldridge play linebacker. Pritchard had 72 total tackles and was named second-team All-ACAC. Eldridge made 28 total tackles and had three sacks. Bosler and Gerardot return in the secondary.
New Haven at Garrett
2019 Records: New Haven 5-6, Garrett 3-7
Last meeting: New Haven won 17-0 at Garrett on Aug. 29, 1980.
Outlook: These teams haven’t met on the football field for 40 years.
Garrett returns two of its top rushers in Seth VanWagner (630 yards, four touchdowns) and Kolin Cope (223 yards, two TDs). Cope was injured in the DeKalb game last year and missed the rest of the season.
Senior Tyler Walden returns at tight end and defensive end. Juniors Trey Richards and Mark William are expected to play both sides of the ball for Garrett.
The Railroaders need to replace quarterback Levi Follett. In his pre-season interview, head coach Chris DePew said Gage Smith and Christian Hess were the leading candidates for that spot.
As a sophomore, New Haven quarterback Jakar Williams completed 99 passes for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior Lane Woodson III is the leading returning receiver, catching 15 passes for 172 yards.
As a junior, D’Andre Wright was the team’s top rusher with 386 yards, with Williams next with 254 yards on the ground.
Wright was the team’s leading tackler a year ago with 54 total tackles, including four sacks.
Churubusco at Columbia City
2019 Records: Churubusco 7-3, Columbia City 5-5
Last meeting: No prior meetings.
Outlook: Churubusco will have its hands full in its first-ever matchup with Columbia City.
Columbia City is opening its new stadium with artificial turf.
Churubusco can hope to capitalize on possible over-excitement from the home team with all of its new bells and whistles.
Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt had a successful sophomore campaign, throwing 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He has one of his top targets, TJ Bedwell, back to throw to.
Churubusco only has five returning starters from last season, and one of them is Hunter Bianski. He’ll need to have a monster game, harassing Bolt and making his night difficult.
Central Noble at West Noble
2019 Records: Cougars 2-8, Chargers 10-1
Last meeting: West Noble won 19-7 in Albion on Aug. 23, 2019.
Outlook: Four out of the last five meetings between these two county rivals have been close. Another close game should be expected tonight with the Chargers looking for new leadership to step up and the Cougars bringing back most of experience.
Central Noble quarterback Sawyer Yoder will be key to opening up the offense. He can do it with his arm and his legs. Targets Cade Weber and Trey Hearld, along with running backs Will Hoover and Chase Spencer will go up against what could be the strength of West Noble’s team this season, it’s defense.
On offense for the Chargers, Gustavo Taylor is the most experience option and will need reliable picking up big chunks of yards to make the new quarterback comfortable throwing on third down.
Wawasee at Lakeland
2019 Records: Wawasee 2-8, Lakeland 2-8
Last meeting: Warriors won 28-14 in Syracuse on Aug. 23, 2019.
Outlook: The Lakers have a new, young coach with different ideas in Ryan O’Shea, and they get to unwrap the gift of a new season to begin a new era at home. Fan limitations should not dampen the excitement at Lakeland.
Home field has mattered since this series began in 2017. The home team has won every time, and the Warriors hold a 2-1 advantage.
Wawasee has some things going for itself under second-year coach Jon Reutebuch. He thinks his team is most improved on the offensive and defensive lines. He returns a starting quarterback in senior Parker Young (77-191 passing for 881 yards and four touchdowns, 238 yards and 6 TDs rushing in 2019), a solid two-way player in senior Kameron Salazar and the top two tacklers from 2019 in junior linebacker Nathan Larson (73 tackles, including 45 solos, and three passes defended) and senior linebacker Robert Schmucker (66 tackles, including 39 solos, and two forced fumbles).
The Warriors will encounter some element of the unknown with the new-look Lakers. However, the leading players will be familiar, including seniors Miguel Delapaz and Jaron Fry up front, classmate Bryce Alleshouse at linebacker and in a diverse role on offense, and senior Colton Isaacs returning at quarterback and at safety.
Prairie Heights at Whitko
2019 Records: Prairie Heights 2-9, Whitko 0-10
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last meeting: Panthers won 44-23 in a Class 2A first-round sectional game in Brushy Prairie on Oct. 25, 2019.
Outlook: The Panthers have defended home field in defeating the Wildcats in round one of sectional play the last two seasons. Whitko will host Heights Friday and returns 14 starters (7 offense, 7 defense). Could that change fortunes in the Wildcats’ favor? The Panthers’ 35-0 win at Bronson, Michigan, early last season was their first road win since late in the 2014 season.
Heights was largely reliant on Ethan Hoover and Isaac Tarney over the last couple of years. Hoover had 141 yards receiving and rushing in nine touches with two receiving touchdowns against Whitko while Tarney made seven total tackles, including 2.5 sacks. They have graduated. The growth of many Panthers need to make up for that.
Quarterback Luke Severe had the game of his young career in the sectional game against the Wildcats, completing 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He is back to lead the Prairie Heights offense after starting the last four games in 2019.
Juniors Cade Berg and Ethan Schuh lead Whitko. Berg ran for 463 yards and a touchdown last season while making 40 total tackles. Schuh is back as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback.
Adams Central at Fremont
2019 Records: Adams Central 12-2 (won Class 1A regional and sectional championships), Fremont 4-6
Media: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook.
Last meeting: Flying Jets won 55-6 in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game in Monroe on Oct. 28, 2011.
Outlook: Adams Central was not what the Eagles had in mind when they went through major schedule reconstruction recently. The Flying Jets are a small school football power, and believing it can fight and compete with them will go a long way for Fremont.
Adams Central found a new opening opponent after Bellmont stopped practices and competitions through Aug. 31 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Adams County. The Flying Jets will go back to their bread and butter as they break in a new starting quarterback with limited if any varsity experience to replace the graduated Dallas Schwaller. That new quarterback will not have a target to throw to as 6-foot-6 Ben Voirol also graduated.
The Jets have prided themselves on being tough and physical. It will be with players like seniors Joe Collier (DE-TE, 6-3, 225 pounds), Xavier Hammond (OT-DT, 6-3, 260) and Josh Smith (OLB-OG, 5-10, 185). A leading running back will be junior Blake Heyerly (6-1, 205), who will also be a key player on defense.
Fremont has experience up front, too, and will show what they are made of. Seniors Jon Armstrong, R.J. Dilbone and Drew Brosey are starting their fourth varsity seasons. They have to create time and space for quarterback Kameron Colclasure to make plays on offense and compete in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
