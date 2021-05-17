KENDALLVILLE — East Noble softball struggled to keep pace with Bellmont early on in Monday’s Northeast 8 Conference game.
The Squaws jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first two innings.
After Paige Busick hit a triple to left to score two, the Knights made a pitching change to Sadie Helmkamp. The sophomore was able to slow down the Bellmont attack and allowed just three runs the rest of the game.
East Noble picked up its first hit of the game when Avan Beiswanger smacked a two-out double in the bottom of the third.
The first run of the game for the Knights came on a solo home run by Carly Turner in the bottom of the fourth. Maliah Hampshire continued the inning with a double, and she was moved around on a single to center by Jasmine Freeman.
The Squaws’ Jillian Wemhoff pushed the lead back to seven with a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
But Turner wasn’t done sending shots over the fence. In the bottom of the inning, she hit a two-run blast to make it a 9-4 game and tied the school record for home runs in a season.
Her home run was answered by Fuelling, who drilled a two-run homer in the sixth for an 11-4 margin.
East Noble continued to battle and pushed across another run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI-single by Karrah Rarick that scored Freeman, who double earlier in the inning.
The Knights dropped to 13-8 on the season and finished their conference schedule with a 3-4 mark. They welcome Bishop Dwenger to Kendallville today at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.