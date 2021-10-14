EMMA — Westview’s boys soccer team scored five times in the first 10 minutes against Caston on its way to 11-0 victory in a Class 1A regional semifinal match Thursday evening.
The Warriors (14-5) will host ninth-ranked Illiana Christian (17-1-1) in a regional final Saturday at 2 p.m. Then the Westview girls will play Andrean in a 1A regional final at 4 p.m.
“This is a game we were looking forward to. I did a lot of research and know both coaches (from Illiana Christian and Trinity in the other semifinal),” Westview boys coach Jamie Martin said. “Illiana has 17 wins, but I think we’re a pretty good team also.
“This was the first step of what we want to do,” Martin said of Thursday’s semifinal. “We thought we were the better team coming in and we played very well.”
The Warriors led 8-0 at the half. Teague Misner scored his third goal of the match with 35 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second half to make it 9-0 and put the mercy rule in effect.
The match ended after 60 minutes of play.
“We finished well,” Martin said. “We’ve been working on moving the ball forward instead of dropping it back. We put in our game plan from the get-go and there was no let up.
“We put starters back in the game to start the second half and we were looking for combinations. I’m happy with the boys.”
Jadon Yoder scored two goals for Westview. Gramm Egli, Asher Bontrager, Braden Kauffman, Mohamed Aamer, Carson Brown and Braden Rogers had a goal apiece.
Alex Yoder started in goal and Rogers finished to share the shutout for the Warriors.
Caston finished its season at 9-7-1.
