BENTON — The terrific start for the West Noble High School football team continued Friday night at Fairfield as the Chargers short-circuited the Falcons, 38-8 to move to 5-0 overall on the 2023 season, 2-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division).
It was a dominant night on both sides of the ball for West Noble, which rolled up 406 yards of total offense while allowing just 203 yards to Fairfield and keeping the Falcons off the scoreboard until late in the contest.
West Noble cracked the scoreboard for the first time with 5:39 left in the opening period. Senior quarterback Drew Yates ran it in from 10 yards out. The kick was no good and West Noble led 6-0.
The Chargers added other first-half scores on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Yates to Jordan Eash with 6:13 left until intermission and another TD pass late in the second stanza from Yates to Jaylun Shaffer. West Noble led 18-0 at halftime.
West Noble expanded its lead to 25-0 early in the second half on a 16-yard TD scamper by Fernando Macias before Fairfield finally got on the board at the 9:15 mark of the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Custer to Blake Metzger.
The Chargers immediately responded to push aside any hopes the Falcons may have had for a fourth-quarter comeback, getting a 55-yard TD run from Seth Pruitt with 7:39 left in the contest. Yates added a final exclamation point on a 12-yard TD run.
West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said his team is on a roll because all the guys are on the same page and everything is clicking.
“I’m just the cheerleader,” Mawhorter said with a chuckle. “The players and assistant coaches are doing a great job.”
The Chargers travel to Garrett next Friday night. Mawhorter said he plans to use the Railroaders’ 18-9 win over Lakeland on Sept. 8 as a cautionary tale for his team to ward off overconfidence.
Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said the result of Friday night’s game boiled down to a couple of simple points.
“They were getting across our face, and we weren’t getting across their face,” Thacker said. “They were being physical and we weren’t. That’s pretty much it.”
On the night, Yates completed 7-of-12 passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 75 yards on 11 carries with the aforementioned two TDs.
Pruitt had a workhorse-like 22 carries for 112 yards.
Fairfield’s Custer completed 5-of-11 passes for 71 yards and the lone TD. He was also the Falcons’ leading rusher with 17 carries for 57 yards.
The Falcons host Angola next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.