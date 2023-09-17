BENTON — The terrific start for the West Noble High School football team continued Friday night at Fairfield as the Chargers short-circuited the Falcons, 38-8 to move to 5-0 overall on the 2023 season, 2-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division).

It was a dominant night on both sides of the ball for West Noble, which rolled up 406 yards of total offense while allowing just 203 yards to Fairfield and keeping the Falcons off the scoreboard until late in the contest.

