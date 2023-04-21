KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls tennis team capped off a busy midweek with another victory Friday evening.
The Knights won their third match in four days, picking up a 4-1 victory against Blackhawk Christian.
This week, East Noble has defeated Northeast 8 foe Bellmont, Central Noble and now Blackhawk, with the only loss coming to Angola. The Knights are 4-2 overall.
“Because this is our fourth match in four days, I can see in some places where there’s fatigue, or in some cases injuries setting in. But we still competed very well,” Knights coach Aaron Edwards said. “Win or lose, I’m just really happy with how all five of my varsity courts are playing at the top of their game right now, and it’s also nice to see us having 18 junior varsity girls out here competing and getting better.”
The No. 1 doubles team of junior Maria Bona and sophomore Ella Edwards and the No. 2 doubles team of junior Payton Quake and sophomore Rylie Pasztor had little to no issue in winning their matches. Bona and Edwards defeated senior Margaret Rees-Evans and junior Mackenna Koepp, 6-2, 6-1, while Quake and Pasztor won against sophomore Josie Fritcha and freshman Ella Callahan to improve to 7-0 as a duo.
“Both my doubles played extremely well to win in straight sets,” coach Edwards said. “I don’t know how else to say it, and Rylie and Payton have been such a pleasant surprise to see how much success they’re having so quickly.”
At singles, senior Brooke Lindsey wrapped up her match against Blackhawk senior Tessa Zolman with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the third position, at the time putting the Knights up 2-0.
“Brooke has played maybe the best tennis I’ve seen her play this year,” coach Edwards said. “She’s really learning how to drive the ball and keep her opponent in the back half of the court and that’s really working well for her.”
After Bona and Edwards sealed the team’s win at doubles, senior Bree Walmsley notched another point for her squad with a slightly more competitive matchup at the top position, defeating junior Liz Pickett 6-3, 6-4.
The only loss of the day for the Knights happened at No. 2 singles, with junior Sadie Potts dropping a well-fought match against sophomore Avery Ellsworth, 7-5, 6-4, the closest match of the night.
“I’m really happy with how Bree battled at one singles against a really good player to get the win,” coach Edwards said. “Even though Sadie was the one who lost, ironically, I think she played fantastic tennis. She just came up against a play style, which was really challenging. Both girls are backboards and they were having points that were lasting 50 shots, and it just became a battle of attrition.”
The week is not over for the Knights, however, as they host another non-conference match against Lakeland today. That was postponed from April 13 due to a shooting in Kendallville the night before.
East Noble 4,
Blackhawk Christian 1
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Liz Pickett 6-3, 6-4. 2. Avery Elsworth (BC) def. Sadie Potts 7-5, 7-5. 3. Brooke Lindsey def. Tessa Zolman 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona/Ella Edwards (EN) def. Margaret Rees-Evans/Mackenna Koepp 6-2, 6-1. 2. Payton Quake/Rylie Pasztor def. Josie Fritche/Ella Callahan 6-1, 6-1.
Junior Varsity
East Noble 8,
Blackhawk Christian 3
Singles: 1. Keegan Ball (EN) def. Makara Zimmerman 8-4. 2. Ava Lash (EN) def. Kate Varner 8-0. 3. Cayden Hulbert (EN) def. Amaya Smith 8-1.
Doubles: 1. Makenna Strohm/Georgia Bradley (EN) def. Ella Risch/Ella Paupel 8-1. 2. Levi Moore/Madalyn Green (EN) def. Mya Garman/Kayla Greenwalt 8-4. 3. Kendyll Swary/Shaina Shae Coil (EN) def. Gloria Cochran/Lilly Sorensen 8-4. 4. Mila Halmagyi/Lillian Knox (EN) def. Mallory Brubaker/McKenna Jenkins 6-1. 5. Kara Frye/Libby Rayle (EN) def. BC Playback 7-6 (10-8). 6. BC Playback def. Brooklin Acker/Kristen Bender 6-0. 7. BC Playback def. Helena Weaver/Amelie Windten 6-1.
