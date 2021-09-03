BRUSHY PRAIRIE — For the 18th straight year, the Milk Can is staying in LaGrange.
The Lakers (1-2) shut out Prairie Heights 34-0 on Friday night.
Lakeland didn't score its first points in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Kham Malaivanh. On its next possession, the Lakers aired it out to find the end zone. Deion Marshall hit Mark Burlew for a 52-yard pitch and catch to double their lead over the Panthers (2-1).
The Marshall connection to Burlew struck again late in the third quarter. Marshall completed a 7-yard toss to Burlew for the score to make it 21-0.
Caleb Seller added to the Lakeland scored with a 40-yard scamper to the end zone to start the fourth quarter. After a missed extra point, it was 27-7 Lakeland.
Marshall finished off the scoring by calling his own number for a 1-yard score with 3:29 left in the game. Marshall was 3-of-6 for 76 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Berlew caught all three passes by Marshall.
Lakeland outgained 234 -119, and Malaivanh led the way with 82 rushing yards on 23 carries. Seller had 65 yards on eight touches.
On defense, Carlos Espino led the Lakers with 8.5 tackles. Hunter Miller and Sellers each had an interception.
Heights was led by Cam Hall, who had 71 rushing yards on nine attempts. He also led the team with 8.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss.
Hunter Allen rushed the ball 11 times for 25 yards. Colton Penick had two receptions for 19 yards. Trenton Daniels added an interception.
