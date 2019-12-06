KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble swim teams are already improving this season in the eyes of head coach Meredith Eakins.
The Knights swept Huntington North earlier this week but came up short on Thursday in another Northeast 8 Conference meet against Columbia City. The Eagles won the girls meet 117-61 and the boys meet 112-51.
The East Noble girls won the NE8 meet last season and the boys finished third, but off of those teams 17 seniors graduated.
“We’re really young this year,” Eakins said.
East Noble has three seniors on the girls’ side and seven for the boys.
On Thursday, the Knights were down 12 swimmers because of injuries, the football team playing until last Saturday and other various things.
“I thought the effort tonight was really great. Tonight was a lot better than it has been the last three meets,” Eakins said. “(I’m) seeing some season-bests and actually lifetime-bests, especially on the boys’ side. Even though they are small I’m excited to see the time drops that they are already putting in at the beginning of the season.”
On the girls’ side, the Knights have three seniors leading them in Delaney Dentler, Samantha Richards and Rachel Weber, and Eakins expects all of them to be key point-getters this season. She is also looking towards Lily Meyer, Paige Anderson, Corinne Wilson and Aiva Wilson as important contributors.
Eakins said senior Austin Fortman and junior Kyler Corbin are already looking strong and should be a pair that earns a lot of points for East Noble, as well as Ryan Wells, Sam Sibert and Jack Bolinger.
“I just want them to improve their times and focus on themselves, not so much team scores if we are hurting on numbers or with different people in and out,” Eakins said.
The Knights had three winners against the Eagles on Thursday.
Corbin won the 100-meter backstroke in a time of 1:04.52, and he was apart of the 400 relay team that won in a time of 3:50.65 and included Fortman, Bolinger and Owen Chambers.
On the girls’ side, Meyer won the 1-meter diving with a total of 204.6.
Dentler finished second in the 50 free in 28.83 and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.96.
Weber came in second in the 100 free at 1:04.82, and Anderson and Meyer finished in second and third, respectively in the 100 breaststroke. Wilson took second in the 200 free in a time of 1:57.35.
Fortman finished in second in the 50 free at 24.39 then took the same spot in the 100 free in 54.63. Chambers finished in second in the 500 free at 5:46.27. Sibert came in second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.82.
East Noble hosts DeKalb in a meet on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.