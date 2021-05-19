KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has their new boys basketball coach.
Brandon Durnell, 21, a recent graduate of Spring Arbor University and a 2017 Homestead alum, was approved by the school board Wednesday night to be the next leader of the Knights. He’ll also take over as the assistant athletic director.
“The East Noble community there’s something special about it. I’m not 100 percent familiar with it. If I did say that, I would be lying. I played with a lot of guys from East Noble and coaching AAU and being around players and families from East Noble, there’s a secret sauce up there,” Durnell said.
Being fresh out of college and getting an opportunity like this one so soon might raise a few eyebrows, but Durnell has played for and learned from some of the best to do it and is ready for this opportunity.
“I feel like I’m ready because the experience I’ve been able to have and have played under the best coaches at their level. Chris Johnson at Homestead is known as one of the best high school coaches in the state, if not the country. Chase Sanders is very well respected in the AAU community, and then Ryan Cottingham at Spring Arbor,” Durnell said. “I may be 21, but I feel like I have hundreds of years of information and experience just from playing under those guys.”
Johnson taught Durnell how to scout, how to watch film and how to keep the game simple. Durnell learned how to keep himself accountable from Sanders, and Cottingham was the one who taught him how to build a culture within a program.
Durnell has been a coach at the AAU level for five years. He coached four years with Total Package Elite, then started his own program, Summit City Elite, this summer.
The former Spartan standout has been on a couple of teams that had a lot of success. He was on the 2014-15 Homestead team that won the Class 4A State Championship and sectional titles in 2016 and 2017. Durnell was the leader of the 2018-19 Spring Arbor team that won the NAIA Division II National Championship. He was also a two-time NAIA All-American honorable mention.
“It does start with culture. When you have guys that trust each other and love each other, special things can happen,” Durnell said. “I’ve been able to be a part of teams where that was the case, and I feel like I know how to build that.”
He started 75 games in his career at Spring Arbor and had his best season statistically is senior year. He averaged a double-double 23.6 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Durnell’s biggest focus will be on the defensive end and the ability to guard teams. That will be a big factor in the type of offense the Knights will run going forward.
“Players are going to have a lot of freedom on the offensive end if they give me everything on the defensive end,” Durnell said.
Taking over the Knights at such a young age can be a daunting task from the outside, but Durnell has plenty of people on his side. And there was just something inside of him that told him that this was the right place for him to get his varsity coaching career started.
“I have a really strong support system that’s always helped guide me,” Durnell said. “Prayer is a big part. My heart was leaning towards this. There were a few other options. There were thoughts about me playing overseas, maybe going into the college scene as an assistant coach, but my heart was tugging to take this. I think a big part of that was the East Noble community and how I’ve always thought there was something special up there.”
Durnell recently suffered a loss in his life. Brendyn Stump, who played for Tippecanoe Valley and was on Durnell’s Summit City Elite AAU team, died Monday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident on Saturday. Durnell set up a Go Fund Me page for the medical expenses and his sister’s, Adaira, scholarship fund. The page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/brendyn-stump-memorial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.