KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's shooting woes continued against South Bend Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers (4-12) defeated the Knights (7-10) by a score of 49-34.
East Noble made one three-pointer and were 5-of-14 from the free-throw line against Washington. The Panthers only made three triples and were 5-for-9 from the stripe.
Chris Hood led all scorers with 20 points, but it even took him a few missed shots from close range before he finally watched one fall in.
Marcus Northern led Washington with 18 points, and Cortez Redmond chipped in 10.
A 9-0 run by the Panthers in the middle of the second quarter turned a tie game at 15-15 into a 24-15 advantage, and they maintained at least a seven-point lead the rest of the way.
Hood scored the first two baskets of the game for East Noble and both were assisted by Keegan Foster, who finished with five assists for the game.
A drive by Braeden Ball, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, kept the Knights ahead, 8-5, late in the first quarter.
Avery Kline opened the second quarter scoring for East Noble with a corner three, but the Panthers' Tyler Davis answered with back-to-back triples to give Washington the lead and started the 9-0 run.
The run lasted three minutes of game clock and was ended by Hood with a lay-up with 1:15 left in the second quarter.
East Noble's defense tightened up in the second half but its offense continued to missed open three-point shots. Hood did his best to lead a comeback with five straight points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to seven.
However, Washington answered with six in a row to push the lead back to double digits.
East Noble will attempt once again to end their losing streak at Bishop Dwenger Wednesday night.
